ST. PAUL — The Minnesota House of Representatives early Friday, June 19, advanced a set of police accountability and criminal justice measures to the Senate on a 71-59 vote, teeing up expected opposition from the GOP-led chamber.

The move could force Senate leaders to take up some of the proposals that they'd not yet reviewed as the legislative special session enters its final day and as more memorial gatherings are slated to take place at the Capitol.

The Senate on Tuesday approved five bills from the set of proposals put forth by the People of Color and Indigenous Legislative Caucus. But Gov. Tim Walz, POCI Caucus members and House leaders on Thursday said those wouldn't be enough to satisfy Minnesotans seeking substantial change following George Floyd's death while pinned by Minneapolis police.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, on Thursday said his colleagues were reviewing additional police accountability bills but planned to oppose efforts to expand the attorney general's authority to investigate deadly force incidents and allow those convicted of a felony to vote after they served their jail time. And he urged Democrats not to add unapproved changes to proposals the Senate had already passed or that leaders had reached agreements on.

The House bundled almost two dozen separate bills together into one and sent them over for Senate approval Friday. It wasn't immediately clear how lawmakers there would react when they returned Friday morning. Friday marks Juneteenth, an annual celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. And Senate leaders said they planned to wrap up business Friday night.

Other priorities like a bonding bill to fund public construction projects, a tax bill and COVID-19 aid for counties and cities also remained up in the air as the Legislature entered the final hours of the special session.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.