ST. PAUL — As the clock ticked down on Minnesota's special legislative session on Friday, June 19, pressure grew in the Capitol to pass a slate of bills aimed at addressing racial equity in policing and the economy in the aftermath of George Floyd's death.

The Minnesota House of Representatives on Friday advanced a set of police accountability measures and greenlighted funding to help Twin Cities businesses that were damaged as protests and riots hit Minneapolis and St. Paul earlier this month in response to Floyd's killing at the hands of Minneapolis police. Both bills moved to the Minnesota Senate, where their fate was uncertain.

Legislative leaders in the Capitol pushed for the Senate to take up the measures Friday and outside, hundreds gathered to pressure the GOP-led Senate to pass the bills.

Other priorities like a bonding bill to fund public construction projects, a tax bill and COVID-19 aid for counties and cities also remained up in the air as the Legislature entered the final hours of the special session. And legislative leaders and the governor met behind closed doors as the deadline set by the Senate to end the special session ticked down.

The Senate on Tuesday approved five bills from the set of proposals put forth by the People of Color and Indigenous Legislative Caucus. But Gov. Tim Walz, POCI Caucus members and House leaders said those wouldn't be enough to satisfy Minnesotans seeking substantial change following George Floyd's death while pinned by Minneapolis police.

Walz on Friday evening said negotiations continued and policing law re-writes remained the biggest sticking point. He said he was prepared to stay overnight to continue discussions and noted he'd talked with Republican lawmakers about his executive authority under the peacetime emergency for COVID-19.

"I'm hopeful," Walz said. "I think we can get a big chunk of things done tonight."

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, on Thursday said his colleagues were reviewing additional police accountability bills but planned to oppose efforts to expand the attorney general's authority to investigate deadly force incidents and allow those convicted of a felony to vote after they served their jail time. And he urged Democrats not to add unapproved changes to proposals the Senate had already passed or that leaders had reached agreements on.

"We've made it pretty clear that we're not interested in adding new spending right now," Gazelka said Friday morning.

The House bundled almost two dozen separate bills together into one and sent them over for Senate approval by a 71-59 vote early Friday. It wasn't immediately clear how lawmakers there would react when they returned Friday morning. Friday marks Juneteenth, an annual celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. And Senate leaders said they planned to wrap up business Friday night.

Outside the Capitol, hundreds gathered to urge the passage of the POCI Caucus bill and to commemorate Juneteenth as well as Floyd's killing. Organizers called for rapid action on the bills and said they would vote and run to unseat lawmakers that opposed the changes.

"The new protest is to march yourself to the polls and remove some of these W.O.R.M.S. from office. And when I say W.O.R.M.S. I'm referring to the white old Republican men in the Senate," John Thompson, a candidate for the Minnesota House, told demonstrators. "Legislation created all of these discrepancies that we see here today and it can fix them but they don't want to."

Lawmakers also advanced other measures Friday, though there were not clear agreements in the divided Capitol about how those would move forward.

Also on Friday, the House by a 74-53 vote passed Democrats’ PROMISE Act to use state dollars to help rebuild businesses and neighborhoods damaged in this summer’s riots. The bill prioritizes assistance for establishments owned by or serving Minnesotans of color. Senate leaders haven't said publicly whether they'll approve the nearly-$300 million package.

Rep. Mohamud Noor, D-Minneapolis, who championed the bill, told his colleagues that the act serves as an opportunity to rebuild communities and “work for a new economy that works for us all.” The PROMISE Act funds $167 million in direct assistance to small businesses, and another $125 million to individuals and businesses for uninsured property loss.

According to Noor, over 1,500 businesses in the Twin Cities were destroyed or damaged in the unrest following Floyd’s death. Noor said the state has a “duty to help rebuild the lives and livelihoods” impacted.

“Let’s rebuild, reinvest and reimagine our communities by making sure that we stand with them,” Noor said. “Our economy depends on it and yes, we can do it.”

Earlier on Friday morning, the House also approved a plan to allocate $841 million in federal CARES Act dollars to Minnesota cities and counties on a 77-55 vote. And Democrats at the last minute tacked on $30 million in additional local government grants, funding to boost payments to families on the Minnesota Family Investment Program and language increasing reimbursement rates for the Child Care Assistance Program and pay for personal care attendants.

Republicans said the additions were essentially a poison pill for the bill, which had been negotiated between legislative leaders. Democrats, meanwhile, said the additional funding to those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic was critical. And they urged senators to stay past Friday to strike a deal.

“This bill will allow these people to help make our communities thrive," Rep. Paul Marquart, D-Dilworth, said.

Gazelka and House GOP lawmakers said the addition was very problematic and could crater other negotiations at the Capitol.

“Today we’re rolling the dice. We have no idea if this money is going to make it into the hands of local government,” House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said. “Democrats, you have put $841 million of very needed money in danger.”

If lawmakers don't set out how the federal funds can be allocated as part of the special session, Walz could decide how to get them out to cities and counties on his own.