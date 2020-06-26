MADISON -- The Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change, formed by Gov. Tony Evers in 2019, has announced a series of listening sessions to gather input from Wisconsinites on how climate change is impacting the health and well-being of their communities and economies, according to Kerry Schumann, executive director of Wisconsin Conservation Voters.

Chaired by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and comprising a variety of stakeholders, the task force is developing a strategy to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change for the benefit of all Wisconsin communities and help Wisconsin chart a path to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050.

The task force is holding listening sessions Saturday, June 27 - 12 to 2 p.m; Tuesday, July 7 - 6 to 8 p.m.; Thursday, July 9 - 6 to 8 p.m.; and Wednesday, July 15 - 6 to 8 p.m.

Listening sessions will be held over Zoom video conferencing. You can RSVP for the first session here . Or, you can just join by video the day of here , or use your phone to dial in:

312-626-6799

ID: 365 565 6200

Password: 219745