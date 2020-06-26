MADISON -- The Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change, formed by Gov. Tony Evers in 2019, has announced a series of listening sessions to gather input from Wisconsinites on how climate change is impacting the health and well-being of their communities and economies, according to Kerry Schumann, executive director of Wisconsin Conservation Voters.
Chaired by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and comprising a variety of stakeholders, the task force is developing a strategy to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change for the benefit of all Wisconsin communities and help Wisconsin chart a path to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050.
The task force is holding listening sessions Saturday, June 27 - 12 to 2 p.m; Tuesday, July 7 - 6 to 8 p.m.; Thursday, July 9 - 6 to 8 p.m.; and Wednesday, July 15 - 6 to 8 p.m.
Listening sessions will be held over Zoom video conferencing. You can RSVP for the first session here. Or, you can just join by video the day of here, or use your phone to dial in:
312-626-6799
ID: 365 565 6200
Password: 219745
Additional information about the sessions is available on the Wisconsin Conservation Voters website at https://conservationvoters.org/priority-campaigns/the-governors-task-force-on-clean-energy-sets-virtual-public-hearing-dates?emci=9ab9fcd0-19b3-ea11-9b05-00155d039e74&emdi=ef2fb025-95b4-ea11-9b05-00155d039e74&ceid=937866.