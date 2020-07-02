As we continue the process of reopening our economy in Goodhue County and people do not follow social distancing and prevention practices, your business or workplace can easily become a location for coronavirus transmission.

To reduce the chances of that happening, Goodhue County Health & Human Services encourages all businesses and workplaces (small, medium and large) to implement coronavirus safety precautions.

Recommended actions to take, with links to resources at the end of the article.

Conduct daily in-person or virtual health checks at the beginning of every shift, with a low threshold for testing symptomatic employees.

The recommended initial screening is a two-step process:

Step 1 - Verbally ask each employee a series of five basic questions: Have you had any of the following symptoms since your last day at work or the last time you were here?

Fever or feeling feverish? Cough? Shortness of breath? Sore throat? Muscle aches?

Employees should answer “Yes” or “No” to each question. Temperature screening can also be included in the initial screening; however, temperature screening alone is not effective. More than 30% of COVID-19 cases do not report fever or feeling feverish. If infrared temperature screeners are used upon entry to the facility, they should be set to 99.5 degrees because these devices are often imprecise. Setting to 99.5 degrees reduces the likelihood of missing an individual with a low-grade fever.

Step 2 – If an employee answers “Yes” to any of the screening questions, or has an infrared screening temperature above 99.5 during the initial screening, they should be isolated, masked and further evaluated in an enhanced screening, if possible by an occupational health nurse.

During the enhanced screening, the employee’s temperature may be taken again with an aural (ear) or oral thermometer (when it can be done with proper social distancing and hygiene), and they should be asked detailed questions about illness and exposure. Employees with temperatures of 100.4 degrees or above at this step are considered symptomatic for COVID-19 even if no other symptoms are present. If an occupational nurse is unavailable and an individual’s temperature of 99.5 or higher cannot be verified through another method, they should contact their medical provider.

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) recommends testing symptomatic employees, even those with very mild symptoms, based on systematic and comprehensive screening as described above. A consistent and sustainable system of screening and testing identifies ill employees. Screening, testing, and best practices (physical and operational distancing, PPE and cloth face masks/coverings, and cleaning and disinfection of common areas) minimize transmission¹.

Additional COVID-19 Safety Precautions

Prevent and reduce transmission among employees

Reinforce how employees can protect themselves and others from COVID-19. Display important information about social distancing, hand washing, face masks/coverings, etc. in various places within your worksite, share updated information via your worksite newsletters, and model appropriate behavior.

Conduct a hazard assessment of the workplace. Identify potential hazards that might expose workers to COVID-19. Use the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) “Worker Protection Tool” as a guide⁴.

Plan for what to do if an employee is sick at work. Workers with COVID-19 symptoms should be sent home immediately. If that isn’t possible, isolate them in a closed room until they can.

Develop an action plan for suspected/confirmed cases. Close off areas used by the sick person (e.g. their desk or workstation). Wait 24 hours or as long as possible then clean and disinfect the area.

Provide accommodations for “high risk” and vulnerable populations. Vulnerable workers should be encouraged to self-identify, and employers should avoid making unnecessary medical inquiries. Employers should take particular care to reduce these workers’ risk of exposure. See CDC’s People Who are at Higher Risk for Severe Illness⁵.

Maintain healthy business operations

Establish a COVID-19 coordinator. This is a new virus and we are still learning. This person stays on top of all the changes by monitoring updated guidance for businesses on the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 webpage².

Designate an individual to maintain communication with and gather information from workers who may be ill, ensure the privacy of workers is maintained.

Establish a process to identify contact between infected workers and other workers who may have been exposed. See CDC Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers Responding to Coronavirus Disease 2019⁴.

Establish worker sickness reporting protocols.

Establish communication protocols and steps to take when workers have been exposed to COVID-19 in the workplace.

Implement sick leave policies and practices that are flexible and supportive.

Communicate supportive workplace policies. You may need to communicate with non-English speakers in their preferred languages³.

Plan for employee absenteeism spikes.

Maintain a healthy work environment

Supply employees, customers, and visitors with what they need to clean hands and cover coughs and sneezes. Add no-touch trashcans and touchless hand sanitizer stations.

Perform routine cleaning and disinfecting. Follow the CDC’s Guidance for Cleaning and Disinfecting to develop, implement and maintain a plan⁶.

Establish social distancing policies and practices. Six feet minimum in work areas, production lines, breakrooms, outside gathering locations, etc.

Limit travel and advise employees who must travel to take additional precautions and preparations.

Plan meetings and gatherings in ways that lower the risk of virus spread, virtual or in small groups.

To save time in both researching what to do and writing your plans, businesses are strongly encouraged to read and utilize the Minnesota Department of Health, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention resources below. If businesses and worksites have additional questions, please call the Goodhue County Health & Human Services COVID-19 Hotline – 651-385-2000.

