RIVER FALLS — Eleven local businesses were approved for loans totaling $105,000 to help with recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

River Falls City Council approved the $500,000 loan program in May and set up a committee to review applications. The committee met June 9 and recommended approval of all 11 businesses that applied, according to a news release.

“The funds will hopefully help these local businesses stay financially viable and get them over the hump until business can pick up,” Mayor Dan Toland said in a statement.

Toland said some of the ways businesses will use the loans include keeping staff on the payroll, replenishing stock in preparation to reopen, paying utility bills and implementing measures to meet health guidelines amid the ongoing pandemic.

Businesses could apply for $10,000 or $5,000 loans. The $10,000 recipients are:

Falls Theatre

Balazi LLC

JRKM Management

Custom Detailing of River Falls

River Valley Audiology LLC

Emma's Bar

Inspiring Actions LLC

River City Stitch

Recharge Chiropractic

Crank Works Bike Shop

There was one $5,000 loan recipient:

Game Quest

The four-year loans have a 2% interest rate paid quarterly starting in October. They are meant to supplement other available financing, such as bank loans or Small Business Association financing, according to the city.

The Recovery Loan Program was funded with $160,000 remaining in the city’s existing Commercial Revolving Loan Fund and $340,000 from the general fund.

The loan committee and the city will continue to monitor the economic impact of the pandemic, with the possibility of a second round of recovery loans.

“As far as future needs for our local businesses, it’s anybody's guess,” Toland said in the news release. “It will be dependent on the economy and making sure that we can get back to shopping at and visiting our local businesses as soon and as much as possible. There has never been a better time to support them.”

Toland is part of the five-person Recovery Loan Committee along with:

Scott Morrisette, River Falls council member;

Keri Schreiner, the city's economic development manager;

Bob Casey, vice president of operations or Aladtec Inc.; and

Russ Korpela, executive director of the River Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau.

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent "Safer at Home" order by Gov. Tony Evers' administration shut down many businesses across the state.

The Wisconsin unemployment rate peaked at 14.1% in April before improving to 12% in May, according to the state Department of Revenue. The unemployment rate was at 3.1% in March before the pandemic hit.

State and local governments have disbursed more than $13.7 billion in federal funds in response to the economic impact of the pandemic, according to a report released June 30 by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

WEDC has resources for businesses available at https://wedc.org/programs-and-resources/covid-19-response/

There were 29,199 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin and 786 deaths as of Wednesday, July 1, according to the Department of Health Services. Locally, there have been 68 cases in Pierce County and 171 cases and one death in St. Croix County.