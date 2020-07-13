ST. PAUL — Minnesota lawmakers were set to split on allowing the governor to extend the state's peacetime emergency to deal with the coronavirus Monday, July 13, allowing the emergency and the governor's expanded authority to remain in place for another month.

The Legislature was set to come in for a special session to weigh whether the emergency should go on another 30 days, allowing the state to deploy the National Guard and pull down federal disaster funds. With the House set to support the extension, the Legislature was expected to come up short of vetoing the proposal.

The move comes as the state continues to track new cases of COVID-19 and deaths from the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Walz said it was important to continue the peacetime emergency to allow the state flexibility to combat COVID-19. Republicans in the state Legislature, meanwhile, said the move was unnecessary and an executive overreach.

"We do not think that the governor should continue the emergency powers. The emergency part of the pandemic is over," Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said. "We have all the personal protection equipment we need, we have everything in place and if you look at the number of people that need the ICU beds and the number of people that are dying, it has dramatically dropped over the last month or so."

Health officials on Monday reported that 499 more people had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state's total since the pandemic began to 42,772. A total of 1,504 Minnesotans died from the illness. As the number of illnesses began inching up again, state health officials and Walz have said they're weighing a statewide mask mandate.

And as southern states tracked surges in COVID-19 cases and deaths following business reopenings there, Democrats said the pandemic remained a threat and said the governor should maintain those expanded powers. Republicans in the House said they would oppose the effort and could also sink a public projects bill if the governor refused to cede his increased authority.

"We cannot have a vote to surrender to the coronavirus as a precondition to the bonding bill," House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, D-Golden Valley, said. "We cannot decide that it's more important to quibble about the governor's powers than it is to yield to the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Minnesota House of Representatives and Senate on Monday were set to convene at noon.