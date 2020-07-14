The staff report presented to the City Council stated that a survey was sent to all members of the Red Wing Fire Department. Staff reported:

“Ninety-seven percent reported morale had either stayed the same or improved since Mike Warner was appointed interim chief in December of 2019. The employees also said they would like to participate in the process going forward should we begin an external search. They reported honesty, integrity, trust, empathy, respect, and professionalism as essential qualities of a fire chief.”

Members of Red Wing’s Personnel Committee met with Fire Department staff and reported that based on survey results and meetings with paid, on-call fire personnel, officers of the department and personnel, they recommended Warner be promoted.

Warner became interim chief late last year after the previous chief, Shannon Draper, resigned.

The separation agreement between Draper and the city included a clause of no wrongdoing. The last performance evaluation of Draper found that “In the area of communication, the chief needs to improve his communication skills to provide clear messages as there is a concern that he provides mixed messages,” and that “in the area of employee relations, the chief needs to improve relationships with his colleagues and those he supervises as a lack of trust currently exists."

After the City Council unanimously promoted Warner to fire chief, he told the council and residents:

“I can’t even begin to describe to you what’s going through my heart, my emotions, my brain and everything right now.” He added, “I can promise you that I will continue to work as hard as I can. I’ve been able to succeed because I’ve surrounded myself with good people, really, really good people, from city, from council members to firefighters, paramedics.”

Warner also acknowledged his wife and daughter, saying he thanked them for understanding his long hours at work and nights away from home. “But, that’s also what we sign up for as a family,” Warner added.