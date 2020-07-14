ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday, July 14, said he plans to appeal a federal decision rejecting Minnesota's request for disaster aid to help rebuild following arson fires and looting following the May 25 killing of George Floyd.

Walz at an unrelated news conference said he was disappointed in the Federal Emergency Management Agency's decision, as it had helped fund rebuilding efforts following other episodes of civil unrest around the country. And he said he would ask the agency to review its decision and appeal to Vice President Mike Pence for his help.

"That fact of the matter is that we had a catastrophe in Minneapolis that was precipitated by the police killing of George Floyd. Folks took to the streets and, again, I think we know many of them from Minnesota but not necessarily from the Twin Cities area," the Democratic-Farmer-Labor governor told reporters. "We are committed to rebuilding these areas as vibrantly as we possibly can."

Walz earlier this month wrote to the Trump administration noting that there were more than $15 million in damage and cleanup costs in Minneapolis and St. Paul that could qualify for federal reimbursement. More than 1,500 businesses were damaged or destroyed during the riots that lasted several days.

And initial estimates indicate the total damage could exceed $500 million, the second-highest reported damage resulting from civil unrest in the nation's history behind the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25 knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd and bystanders called out for him to stop. Floyd was transported to the hospital and died following the incident. A bystander captured the incident on video and the footage quickly went viral, spurring calls in Minnesota and across the country to reforms to police accountability laws.

After protests took place in the Twin Cities, arson fires, looting and other criminal activity followed, forcing local law enforcement to call in support from several branches of state law enforcement and launching the state's largest-ever deployment of National Guard members.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in connection with Floyd's killing and three other officers present at the scene, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, have been charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Republican lawmakers expressed approval for the Trump administration's decision not to grant the disaster aid to the Twin Cities.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Twitter said local leaders "willfully allowed Minneapolis to burn & then blamed the police whom they demonized." Cruz said he planned to file legislation putting local governments on the hook for private property damage if they withhold police protection.

And U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, a Republican who represents Minnesota's 6th District, in a letter didn't support or oppose the request but called on the federal government to launch an investigation into state and local response to the riots in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Walz on Tuesday said he was frustrated to see lawmakers and others celebrate the federal government's decision not to grant the disaster request.

"There appeared to be some happiness among some legislators that the federal government denied that or the idea that why should the rest of Minnesota pay for Minneapolis? And that is the wrong road to go down," Walz said. "We're there for one another."

The state has 30 days from the date of FEMA's rejection to file an appeal.