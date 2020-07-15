ST. PAUL — Xcel Energy, Minnesota's largest electricity company, will idle two of its coal plants for six months of the year under a plan state regulators approved today, July 15.

The company has said that operating the plants on a seasonal basis will cut carbon emissions as well as consumer costs. When the company filed its proposal with the state Public Utilities Commission in December, it estimated the move could have saved customers up to roughly $1.5 million in 2020.

"This is an important proposal and I appreciate Xcel Energy bringing it forward," Commissioner Matt Schuerger of the state Public Utilities Commission said in a news release. "I think this highlights Xcel’s focus on saving their customers money, on meeting Minnesota’s environmental policies, and in being responsive to the investigation the Commission opened."

It's unclear how the approval of the plan today affects earlier cost and emissions forecasts associated with it.

Both plants moving to seasonal operation — the Allen S. King Generating Station in Oak Park Heights and Unit 2 of the Sherburne County Station in Becker — are already slated to close entirely in the coming years as part of the company's broader plans to wean itself off coal by 2030, with a natural gas plant due to be built in place of the latter. Generating energy for the regional market from June to August and December to February, as Xcel proposed under the plan state utility regulators approved today, would slash greenhouse 7.3 million tons of green house gas emissions in Minnesota by 2023.

The move would seemingly put Xcel on track to meeting the state target for 2025 of slashing emissions to 30% below 2005 levels, according to the PUC.

This story will be updated.