ST. PAUL — A Ramsey County judge on Thursday, July 16, heard arguments alleging Gov. Tim Walz's executive orders during the COVID-19 pandemic violated Minnesotans' civil liberties and should be struck down as unconstitutional.

Thirteen state lawmakers and a coalition of Minnesota business owners filed the challenge, saying the nearly 80 directives Walz filed since March violate Minnesotans' civil liberties, meaning Minnesotans "cannot exercise movement and associate with others as they desire without recourse."

Second District Court Judge Thomas Gilligan Jr. on Thursday considered the arguments, as well as a defense of the executive branch's action during a virtual hearing with nearly 500 people watching. Gilligan said he would issue a quick decision in the case, but had not yet filed Thursday afternoon.

Walz in March issued an executive order calling a peacetime emergency to deal with the then-impending COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, the DFL governor said it would allow him to open a toolbox of options with which the state could craft a response to the illness.

In the weeks and months that followed, Walz issued 78 other executive orders setting a moratorium on evictions, putting in place nutrition programs to get food to children, providing paid leave for workers sickened with COVID-19, setting up partnerships with the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic to scale up testing and temporarily removing bidding requirements to let the state bring in more personal protective equipment and ventilators.

His directives also required Minnesotans to stay at home for weeks unless performing essential tasks; closed schools, restaurants, bars and churches along with other businesses, and banned large gatherings.

And those orders exceeded the governor's authority under the Minnesota Constitution, Erick Kaardal argued on behalf of the Free Minnesota Small Business Coalition. Kaardal argued that the state Legislature erred when it set up the mechanism for the governor to enact policy in times of extended emergency and the governor had stretched the bounds of the emergency powers during the pandemic.

“The Legislature made a mistake and the governor has gone too far," Kaardal said. "So now we’re in a situation where the governor is acting like the Legislature and making laws without any restrictions."

Solicitor General Liz Kramer defended the governor's actions, saying the COVID-19 pandemic required the response to prevent more Minnesotans from contracting the illness and dying. And she said the executive branch followed the steps for bringing the policies laid out by lawmakers, and those who disagreed with the orders had a path to challenge them in court.

Kramer argued the coalition's bid to strike the existing executive orders and bar the governor from bringing new ones wasn't supported by state law.

“This flies in the face of common sense, it flies in the face of public health recommendations and it flies in the face of Minnesota law,” Kramer said. “There is no law to support petitioners’ argument that the governor has acted unconstitutionally declaring the peacetime emergency or issuing any of his orders.”

Gilligan on more than one occasion noted that he had concerns about coming between the Legislature and the governor's office as he weighed his decision.

“I’m a little bit uncomfortable being the referee between two branches of government,” Gilligan said.

The Minnesota Legislature has twice had a chance to block an extension of the state's peacetime emergency but opted not to veto. Both chambers must agree to end the peacetime emergency to trump the governor's request for an extension.