Just over halfway through her first term, Parnell inherits a board short on experience. With Trustee Ali Peterson’s resignation taking effect on July 24, the board will be left with two open seats to fill. Besides Parnell, no current trustee has more than six months experience in public office. They named her president on at 3-1 vote Tuesday, July 7.

ell, who works as a registered nurse at United Hospital in St. Paul, recently married Village Police Chief Joel Trepczyk, ensuring civic duty is likely to be a prominent topic at the dinner table.

Parnell assured residents that their relationship will have no sway on her duties as village president.

“Up to this time, I have continued to abstain not only from issues pertaining to the hiring, benefits, or anything related to Joel's position within the police department, but also on issues that I have been informed (by our village attorney) I do not need to abstain from. Essentially, I have abstained from almost every issue, subject, discussion regarding the department since I was elected. Becoming village president has not changed my stance on abstaining from discussions or voting regarding the police chief or police department," Parnell said.

Reflecting on her brief time in office, Parnell had this to say about what she has learned about representing the community.

“Gaining insight into the village operations, budget, and functions has shown me how much goes into keeping the village afloat and running successfully, along with building new relationships with village staff and residents that I would have never had the opportunity to form prior to taking on my role as trustee, and now president. Learning about what the village residents value and trying my best to hold myself accountable and to the highest standards while doing so has been at the forefront of my learning. I've learned that it is very difficult to keep everyone happy, as there are always multiple sides to every story, every issue, and every topic of discussion.”

Trustees are likely to take up the issue of the two vacant seats at Parnell’s first regular monthly meeting as president Tuesday, July 21.