Red Wing City Council approved a timeline for a new Task Force on Government Policies and Practices during Monday’s meeting. Applications and nomination forms for the 12 member task force are available on the city’s website: www.red-wing.org/1001/Racial-Equity .

Applications are due 4 p.m. Friday, July 24. They can be completed online or mailed to:

City Hall, 315 West 4th Street, Red Wing, MN 55066. Attn: Michelle Leise.

Here is the city's timeline for creating the task force:

Monday July 13 – City Council discusses and approves the Task Force and finds consensus on its parameters, including the selection process and timeline.

Tuesday July 14 – Application and nomination forms go out to the public. These forms will be available in Spanish and English.

Friday, July 24 at 4 p.m. – Deadline for application and nomination forms.

Monday, July 27 – Deadline for council to get recommendations to Mayor Sean Dowse.

July 28-Aug. 5 – Dowse talks with candidates and uses his selection process to choose his final selections.

Thursday, Aug. 6 – Approved Task Force members names included in the council packet online.

Monday, Aug. 10 – Dowse shares list of names at City Council meeting.

