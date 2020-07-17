ST. PAUL — A potential compromise to get a local jobs and projects bill through the Capitol could put more restrictions aimed at reining in the coronavirus pandemic in the hands of state lawmakers.

Lawmakers in the divided Legislature have yet to reach an agreement on the so-called bonding bill, and conversations between the governor and legislative leaders continued behind closed doors this week, generating a sense of optimism among those at the table.

Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday, July 17, highlighted a proposed road repair project in Henderson, Minn., alongside two Republican lawmakers. And both the DFL governor and GOP legislators said they were hopeful a local projects bill could get done next week, along with the agreement to limit some of the governor's executive authority to respond to the pandemic.

The comments come as lawmakers prepare to resume the special legislative session Monday, July 20, and as a key deadline looms for projects that are already in the works. In Henderson and beyond, Minnesota communities have highlighted needed projects that could repair roads and bridges, overhaul wastewater infrastructure and update health and agriculture facilities.

Legislative leaders last week said the majorities in both the Senate and the House of Representatives had tentatively agreed to a $1.35 billion slate of projects. But the minority caucuses in each chamber had not yet signed on.

Senate Democrats and House Republicans have special leverage in conversations about bonding since their votes are needed to reach the threshold to let the state borrow for local projects.

And Walz said amid negotiations on the bonding bill, police reform measures, a supplemental budget and his executive authority to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, he'd asked House Republicans to help pass a statewide mask mandate through the Legislature in exchange for the loosening of other restrictions.

In exchange, the governor said he would lift capacity limits on gyms, salons and other businesses, maintaining restrictions for bars and restaurants.

“I would be willing to forgo many of the emergency orders if the Republicans in the House crafted legislation on the mask mandate, stand with me,” Walz said. “And they have said they will not do that.”

House Republicans have said a priority to their approval of a bonding bill requires the governor to cede some of his authority in managing the COVID-19 pandemic and bring lawmakers to the table to craft solutions. Walz in March issued an executive order declaring a peacetime emergency in the face of the pandemic and he has used his broad authority to issue dozens of directives.

“Right now, the House position is we would like to see some type of negotiation with the governor to modify his emergency powers act before we provide the votes to pass the bonding bill,” Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe, said. “It sounds like there is progress on this.”

House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, has said GOP lawmakers plan to use their leverage on bonding to modify the governor's authority under the peacetime emergency. And the House Republican Caucus on Friday, July 17, appeared uninterested in bringing forward a mask mandate.

If lawmakers can't agree, Walz said he'd likely bring the mask mandate on his own if the state's COVID-19 positivity rate creeps up to 5%. He said it was hovering around 4.7% this week.

The Minnesota Hospital Association on Thursday urged the governor to issue such a statewide mandate to limit the disease's spread.

"We have a narrow window of time to slow the spread of the virus, so we are asking you to mandate the wearing of face masks statewide as soon as possible," Rahul Koranne, Minnesota Hospital Association president and CEO, said in a letter. "We will stand with you in asking Minnesotans to again come together to support and protect our health care heroes, our family members — including our children and grandparents — and our communities by wearing a mask."

Monday poses a critical deadline to pass a bonding bill, Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans said. If the state wants to sell bonds next month to continue funding projects that have already been OK'd by the Legislature, lawmakers need to get a bill through that day.

"There are current projects that need cash now," Frans said.

Lawmakers are expected to resume the special legislative session on Monday.