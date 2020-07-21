RED WING — In 62 days, Goodhue County's new solid waste designation ordinance will go into effect.

Public Works Director Greg Isakson said the ordinance would normally be effective 60 days after approval, but since that date fell on a Saturday, it will take effect Monday, Sept. 21.

Isakson added that the city of Red Wing's solid waste sorting and incineration facilities are already available for the county's trash capacity.

Commissioner Barney Nesseth of rural Zumbrota expressed concern that only three waste haulers – Hagedorn Enterprises, Lightning Disposal and LJP Enterprises – had signed up to be waste haulers so far. None of the three, or any combination of the three, currently cover the entire county.

However, Isakson noted that Waste Management indicated it would sign a waste hauler agreement with the county once the ordinance was finally approved.

"Overall, I’m very worried about this whole trash ordinance and how it will affect my district," Nesseth said, referring to his belief that western Goodhue County residents will pay more because their trash will be hauled a longer distance. "I hope we’re not biting into a big thing that will kill us down the road."

Commissioner Brad Anderson of Cannon Falls said he'd been working on the ordinance for five years, and while there might be some increased costs countywide, the agreement and entrance into the state's solid waste compact will protect the county from liability.

The ordinance passed 3-2 with Nesseth and Jason Majerus voting no.