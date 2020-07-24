The primary election scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 11, will include three names on the ballot for Red Wing mayor: Mike Wilson, Janie Farrar and incumbent Sean Dowse.

The candidates all have years of experience volunteering and working with government organizations and non-profits in and around the community.

Each candidate answered questions from the Republican Eagle about why they are running and what they would prioritize if elected mayor. Some responses have been condensed for brevity.

Follow the links below to learn more about each candidate.

"Now is the time for me to re‐engage as a public servant. Having built a solid small business in this community, I bring insight and experience to serve the community in a fiscally responsible manner. Guiding Red Wing through these uncertain times into a bright and stable future is my goal as your mayor! ..."

"I am running for mayor because I believe we have lost some direction as a city. I possess leadership skills and training that I would like to serve my community with. I just spent a year as a Humphrey School Policy Fellow, where I was immersed in leadership training and policy focus for positive outcomes in communities. I have built relationships with various Minnesota leaders in this program, and worked on programs related to diversity in education, home ownership initiatives, justice reforms, and continued discussions on the opportunities for racial and cultural partnerships..."

"There are many goals left that my experience makes me uniquely qualified to achieve: Work with city, county and state officials; leaders from Mayo Clinic Health System and the business and not-for-profit sectors to manage the economic and community recovery from the pandemic..."