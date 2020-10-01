Address: 1825 Twin Bluff Road, Red Wing

Email: pdrotos@hotmail.com

Education: B.S. Business Management

Family: wife: Deb, son: Joe, daughter in law: Jenna, grandkids: Arlo (4), Lida (1)

Occupation: Retired city environmental officer (15 years), Xcel Energy (21 years).

Civic Involvement: Elks (39 years) Christmas Basket co-chair, Lions Club (32 years) civic volunteer, Duff Endowment Board (15 years), Red Wing Community Garden (14 years) co-founder, middle school math tutor (20 years), Habitat for Humanity construction manager.

Q: What compelled you to run for the Goodhue County Board?

I disagreed with my county commissioner at the time in areas of policy, application and focus. I believed that more could be done to protect the health and safety of our communities.

What local issues are you passionate about?

Maintaining an affordable tax structure. Supporting the drug court. Improving access to affordable housing. Addressing homelessness. Fighting erosion on the banks of the Mississippi. Improving rail service from the Red Wing Depot. Embracing equality and equal opportunity. Supporting the Goodhue County Health Department. Supporting the STEM curriculum in schools. Supporting 4-H.

What issues would you prioritize?

The reasonable, compassionate and proactive response to COVID-19. This has to be our focus and we have to work hard to confront problems for business and individuals being forced to fall through the cracks. We must continue to provide safety nets for our citizens in need and provide opportunities for people and families to get back on their feet and stay there.

What, if anything, would you change about the County Board?

We need to continue to broadcast our meetings in real time so that citizens are aware of the issues and decisions being made by the County Board that affect them. Transparency is the key to modern government.

What have you done to prepare for another term on the County Board? What do you think makes you qualified for the role?

Becoming board chair after only three years has proved that by learning and paying attention you can focus on building consensus, which is how to get things done. My biggest qualification is paying attention to the needs of the people.

How do you plan to involve residents in your decision-making process?

I am always available to citizens by phone or email. I am also heavily involved in other organizations and committees that are constantly focusing on issues and problems. For example, Three Rivers is an organization that deals with transportation, housing and even Meals on Wheels. By serving on their board, many areas of community needs can be addressed.

How would you work to help the county recover after the Covid-19 pandemic?

The recovery has begun. Careful planning and, most importantly, citizen compliance with facemask and social distancing guidelines has allowed for businesses to start re-opening. My recovery plan recognizes that keeping people safe, healthy and in their homes and businesses is the key to success. There are several areas involved:

Assessment: Identify the most negative impacts and prioritize responses.

Communication: Listen to current problems, concerns for the future and ideas for improvement from residents.

Discovery: Research our response options with local governments in Goodhue County.

Education: Share information with citizens to support their continued health and safety. Share data with state lawmakers for development and funding of recovery programs.

Action: Focus Goodhue County’s resources to ensure high quality public health and public safety. Support local residents financially with help like the tax penalty abatement program. And, support businesses with federal funds earmarked for recovery, especially entertainment, food and lodging.

The pandemic has taken a toll, but it has also made us all aware of our own resiliency. I am grateful for the people who have continued to work every day: our health care workers and all those who have kept our diverse economy going. I am incredibly appreciative of all our citizens who listen to the experts, wear their masks, social distance and take the virus seriously. There is no recovery without citizen compliance. I will work to protect employment and employees in Goodhue County. I will work to maintain low taxes and support programs that serve the health and well-being of our citizens and of our economy.