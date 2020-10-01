Address: 1535 South Park St., Red Wing

Email: edward@edwardmoritz.com

Education: enrolled at the University of South Dakota

Family: I live with my fiancee, Sierra Gadient, and our three children: Brooklynn (6), Aubrey (4), and Miles (1).

Occupation: I work at Ardent Mills in Hastings and have been there for about a year and a half.

Civil Involvement: I have volunteered with numerous agencies and nonprofits throughout my adult life.

What compelled you to run for the Goodhue County Board?

I was compelled to run since I am one not to stand around when I can be of service to the county. I have a passion to serve my fellow citizens and to do my utmost make this a better place to live and work. We need to add more common sense into our current state of government and to solve the most important issues confronting us today.

What local issues are you passionate about? Which issues would you address first if elected?

The local issues I am passionate about are: immigration, private property rights, 2nd Amendment rights, supporting our local veterans, the protections of all citizens' rights, and our continued growth in our local economy and taxes. In addition, to stop defunding our sheriff’s department and have a fully funded department and it is the least we can do is show that much support to our law enforcement.

What, if anything, would you change about the County Board?

Right now, the one main thing is open up discussion with the public on all issues that would deserve their input.

What have you done to prepare for elected office? What do you think makes you qualified for the role?

I am watching previous board meetings from this past year and getting myself up to speed on current and past issues to give myself the best possible opportunity to begin on day one if I can be honored with being elected.



How do you plan to involve residents in your decision-making process?

My main goal is to listen to all residents and represent their values and have their voices heard and being involved with decisions made by the board.

How would you work to help the county recover after the COVID-19 pandemic?

To help the county recover from COVID-19 debacle we need to truly listen to the small-business owners on what they need to continue with their livelihood and to declare that all businesses in the county are essential. These small businesses are vital to our local economy from the farmers to the bookstore. Again, we need to listen to all residents to find out what they need and truly care for everyone.