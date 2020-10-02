Q: What compelled you to run for the Goodhue County Board?

A: After witnessing some of the events around the country the last few months, I started to think about what a special way of life we have in Goodhue County, and how I wanted my grandchildren to be able to experience that also. I would like to help build on our strengths and change the things that need changing.

Q: What local issues are you passionate about?

A: My main issues are business environment, public safety and farm issues.

Q: Which issues would you address first if elected?

A: I would want to make sure we are keeping the county open as much as safely possible when it comes to COVID-19, and then I would look at some of the business and safety issues.

Q: What, if anything, would you change about the County Board?

A: I don't come in with an agenda to change the board, but like any organization, I'm sure there are always tweaks and adjustments that could be made.

Q: What have you done to prepare for elected office? What do you think makes you qualified for the role?

A: Spending my entire life farming and raising a family here has given me a lifetime of observations and history of the issues in District 1 and knowing and growing up with many of the residents is also a huge benefit. I have also spent time looking at past board meetings and have visited with county staff. My different board experiences have taught me a lot about working with other people and agencies, how to compromise, and how to stay focused on the big picture. Also, through MN Corn Growers, I have been quite involved with our representatives at the state and national level, which has given me a broader perspective of the world outside of Goodhue County.

Q: How do you plan to involve residents in your decision making process?

A: I will make myself available to hear their concerns. I have always enjoyed visiting with people, learning their stories and getting to know them. Spending time listening to residents is time well spent. Social media might also be a way to interact back and forth.

Q: How would you work to help the county recover after the COVID-19 pandemic?

A: I would be looking for ways to open the county in as safe and quick a process as possible. It is a very delicate balance with no easy solutions.