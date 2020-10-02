- Age: 59
- Address: Welch Township
- Education: Attended Welch one room schoolhouse until an unknown date, Burnside Elementary, graduated from Red Wing High School ‘79, attended U of M at Waseca
- Family: Jeanne, and daughters Danielle, Kelsey, and Kirsten
- Occupation Farming, owner and broker of Anderson Realty LLC.
- Civic Involvement: 22 years Farmers Elevator/Ag partners board; 21 years First National Bank/Merchants bank advisory board in Red Wing; nine years Minnesota Corn Growers Board, currently President; six years Goodhue county pork producers; 12 years Cannon River Lutheran Church board.
Q: What compelled you to run for the Goodhue County Board?
A: After witnessing some of the events around the country the last few months, I started to think about what a special way of life we have in Goodhue County, and how I wanted my grandchildren to be able to experience that also. I would like to help build on our strengths and change the things that need changing.
Q: What local issues are you passionate about?
A: My main issues are business environment, public safety and farm issues.
Q: Which issues would you address first if elected?
A: I would want to make sure we are keeping the county open as much as safely possible when it comes to COVID-19, and then I would look at some of the business and safety issues.
Q: What, if anything, would you change about the County Board?
A: I don't come in with an agenda to change the board, but like any organization, I'm sure there are always tweaks and adjustments that could be made.
Q: What have you done to prepare for elected office? What do you think makes you qualified for the role?
A: Spending my entire life farming and raising a family here has given me a lifetime of observations and history of the issues in District 1 and knowing and growing up with many of the residents is also a huge benefit. I have also spent time looking at past board meetings and have visited with county staff. My different board experiences have taught me a lot about working with other people and agencies, how to compromise, and how to stay focused on the big picture. Also, through MN Corn Growers, I have been quite involved with our representatives at the state and national level, which has given me a broader perspective of the world outside of Goodhue County.
Q: How do you plan to involve residents in your decision making process?
A: I will make myself available to hear their concerns. I have always enjoyed visiting with people, learning their stories and getting to know them. Spending time listening to residents is time well spent. Social media might also be a way to interact back and forth.
Q: How would you work to help the county recover after the COVID-19 pandemic?
A: I would be looking for ways to open the county in as safe and quick a process as possible. It is a very delicate balance with no easy solutions.