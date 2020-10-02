Address: 1121 W. Fourth St., Red Wing

Email: linda.flanders@co.goodhue.mn.us

Education: Criminal justice degree

Family: I have a son, Derek, in California and I share a historic house with my sister in Red Wing.

Occupation: I am the current county commissioner for District 1 and development coordinator for HOPE Coalition.

Civic Involvement: I am a member of AAUW and the Daughters of the American Revolution. I have committed the past 20-plus years producing movies on social issues for free viewing (methamphetamine, sexual assault, bullying, harassment) and working in schools, with probation and corrections, researching topics and involving our community.

What compelled you to run for the Goodhue County Board?

A: For over 20 years, Red Wing has been my town and I chose to make it my home. Goodhue County is a great place to live and ancestors on both sides of my family are from Goodhue County. We also have our challenges. When a seat opened up, it was time to step forward. Local government is the place where decisions have real effects. The skills I developed through various careers are valuable for forward thinking; not just how we are affected right now, but also for our children and grandchildren’s generations. I want to be part of creating a better future. I am a strong advocate for innovation and creative thinking for the age-old issues that we face. Now that we are in the great unknown, I definitely want to be part of finding our way through this, to get to the other side.

What local issues are you passionate about? Which issues would you prioritize if elected for another term?

In the middle of a pandemic, it seems like everything is a priority! Four areas, however, are of utmost importance to me.

Housing/Homelessness: The county just completed a housing study showing Goodhue County needs 2,208 new housing units in the next 10 years. That’s a lot of houses in a short amount of time. Housing affects the economy. If people can’t find an affordable place to live in Goodhue County, businesses can’t find enough employees. We do have an issue with homelessness and once the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures ends, the needs will be higher. I appreciate the housing first philosophy. People need stabilization with basic needs before they are able to focus on more internal issues. Stabilization is the foundation of gainful employment and contributing to ones community. Mental and physical health: The pandemic is forcing us to focus on our physical health; the importance of our own immune system, what we can do to protect ourselves and get healthier in the process. The pandemic has also challenged our mental health with forced isolation or overload from new demands of telework and home schooling. I believe in crisis intervention de-escalation skills. I produced a five-part video series to teach de-escalation skills to families and children in a simple way. I worked with local actress Sophie Grimm to create awareness and education. They are available for free on the Youtube channel: www.youtube.com/user/lightcrusader2. The economy: We need businesses to stay solvent and we need new businesses coming to the county, investing themselves in this area. We have the space; we have empty buildings. These offer opportunities for new ideas, good ideas, to take off. Injustice/Inequity: A huge topic on so many levels. I would love to see a restorative justice program come back into the county. We know we have a big income disparity that affects many areas of life. I was shocked to discover that Minnesota has the largest gap in the nation for eighth grade reading and math between white students and students of color, and the third worst state for the graduation gap. We can do better.

What, if anything, would you change about the County Board?

The board sets annual priorities once a year. With life changing so fast, I’d like to see the board review this every six months and change priorities if needed. I would also like to see more public involvement at meetings by having an opportunity for public comments.

What have you done to prepare for a full term on the Goodhue County Board? What do you think makes you qualified for the role?

By doing the job for almost a year, I have a more global understanding of the interconnections between departments and their responsibilities. I study the issues presented and look at the options. I talk to staff for clarity on issues and ask other board members for historical context. I am on the Tech Committee and know that high speed Internet is essential for rural areas to compete in today’s world. I recently became the chair for the Health and Human Services Board. We are currently developing the new Strategic Plan for the county. And I am a county representative on the Joint Powers Board for the Southeast Minnesota Economic Development Board and the Cannon Valley Trail Board. We all get further with collaboration and cooperation. My qualifications come from a variety of skills and experiences. The skills I gained as a first responder are essential in a time of chaos and uncertainty. Living in other parts of the country and the world I experienced other cultures and lifestyles. I learned to embrace and enjoy our human diversity. Being a creative producer, I know the involved process of taking an idea and developing it into something real that fills a gap or offers value. By paying for most of my own projects, I learned the value of being efficient and economical. I am dedicated, well rounded and hard working.

How do you plan to involve residents in your decision-making process?

I encourage people to call, email or write to me. I’m accessible. I study issues and reach out to citizens with expertise to gather as much information as possible before making a thoughtful decision. Good decisions are not made in a vacuum; citizen input is essential. There are always multiple perspectives, and while each is important, the final decision requires sorting through those perspectives to make the most thoughtful decision. When an issue affects a specific area or neighborhood, I have knocked on doors and specifically asked people what their views were.

How would you work to help the county recover after the COVID-19 pandemic?

A: Unfortunately, no one can predict when we will actually be in the recovery phase. My highest priorities are keeping people safe, keeping businesses open and keeping people working. I’m on the Strategic Planning Committee for Health and Human Services and the Economic Development Joint Powers Board. I'll know more in the coming months.