Editor's note: This story is part of a series highlighting Goodhue County District 3 candidates. Find the rest of the Q&As here .

Age: 43

Address: 11287 485th St., Kenyon

Email: keith@votekeithallen.com

Education: Bachelor of Science, University of Minnesota; Associate of Science, Hawkeye Community College, Waterloo, Iowa.

Family: wife, Morgan, of 17 years; two children, Mason, 10, and Reese, 4.

Occupation: Small-business owner of Haycreek Ag Services as well as having a small commercial dairy goat farm.

Civic Involvement: Cherry Grove Township supervisor, Minnesota Farm Bureau Board of Directors, Ag Fertilizer Research and Education Council member, vice president of Dale Lutheran Church, Operation Round Up Board for Goodhue County Electric

What compelled you to run for the Goodhue County Board?

A: Our family has lived and worked in rural Kenyon for 17 years. We love the strong schools, great sense of community and the strong work ethic. Places like this are important to the fabric of America, they are an amazing place to grow up and raise a family. We have been blessed to be surrounded by a great people that have given us so much and now I want to put my leadership skills to use for you. I decided to run for commissioner because I want to make sure that District 3 and Goodhue County continues to be a great place to raise a family and to start a business. I will bring problem-solving, negotiating and leadership skills to help the people in the district.

What local issues are you passionate about? Which issues would you address first if elected?

COVID-19 showed us rural broadband is a big issue that needs to be addressed to help kids with schooling and parents working from home. It was a challenge in our home with both my wife and me balancing work with the needs of online school. Access and inadequacy of speed made it difficult.

In addition, business development and business retention is the key to county growth.

Finally, my top priority and the first issue I would address are road and bridge funding. It is critical to public safety and an issue I have been dealing with as a township supervisor.

What, if anything, would you change about the County Board?

In my experience, I’ve never served on a board that didn’t have its challenges. In meeting with leaders from townships and city councils, I learned that all voices haven’t been heard equally in the past. I would start with helping other commissioners better understand the critical needs and issues of District 3 so the board can make more well-informed decisions.

The best decisions are made when everyone’s voice is heard and we fully understand issues. With my background advocating on all levels of government, I am very prepared and ready to go to work on day one as commissioner speaking on behalf the people of district 3.

What have you done to prepare for elected office? What do you think makes you qualified for the role?

I have 20 years of experience in agriculture, business and community issues at not only local, but also state and national levels to guide me in decision making. I currently serve on the Minnesota Farm Bureau board of directors, Goodhue Electric COOP Operation Round-Up Board, Dale Lutheran Church Board vice president and serve as Cherry Grove Township supervisor. Building coalitions and relationships are keys to helping others understand the issues at hand. Listening is my biggest strength, I have found that best ideas come when everyone has a voice.

How do you plan to involve residents in your decision-making process?

Reach out to those who will be the most impacted by the decision and get their input. I would use social media, print and direct contact. I’m looking forward to getting out and soliciting ideas from people in the community; farmers, business owners, county offices, fire, rescue and police departments.

How would you work to help the county recover after the COVID-19 pandemic?

COVID-19 has had a huge impact on all of us. Distance learning responsibilities for our children along with working our regular jobs from our homes was a huge challenge, to say the least. However, as a result of stay-at-home orders and many businesses deemed non-essential, main streets in our communities are seeing their own challenges. Paying rent, utilities and even rebuilding inventory is difficult without customers. These small businesses are the big heart of our communities that pump life into our main streets and supply jobs and services to our neighborhoods. They need help in this hour of need.

The state of Minnesota recently released funds to counties based on population to help with COVID-19 related impacts. Goodhue County received $5.644 million as part of this program. During the shutdown, many small businesses had to cut back to very limited services or even had to shut their doors. This was a gutshot to main streets everywhere in Goodhue County.

One of the ideas the commissioners should consider is using some of this money for a Small Business Relief Grant. This would help locally owned small-businesses cover some basic expenses; ultimately helping them get back on their feet and contributing to the great American come back. I have learned as a farmer and small business owner thinking outside the box critical to success.