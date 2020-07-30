ST. PAUL — Minnesota students will be allowed to return to classrooms this fall, if local school districts determine that's the best fit, state health and education officials announced Thursday, July 30.

Gov. Tim Walz announced that the state would leave the decision on how to resume instruction up to individual districts as long as students, teachers and other staff use masks and social distancing for in-person instruction. The DFL governor said the state would then monitor cases of COVID-19 in each community to determine if schools need to move classes online.

District leaders along with state health and education officials will now decide whether to start the year with in-person instruction, online learning or a combination and get that information out to parents and teachers. Walz said the priority would be for younger students to get in-person instruction.

The announcement comes after the state reported that cases of COVID-19 increased by 745 from a day prior and five more Minnesotans died from the illness. Hospitalizations and intensive care admissions for COVID-19 were also reported to be growing in recent days.

Minnesota districts will have to accommodate families who prefer to have their children learn from home. And the state guidance requires schools to accommodate teachers and staff who want to work from home as much as they can.

States around the country are grappling with similar guidance on whether to send students back for in-person instruction and the safest ways to do so. President Donald Trump and his administration have urged schools to reopen for in-classroom learning this fall.

“With this approach, we are pairing the knowledge and data from our Departments of Health and Education with the expertise of our local school districts to make the best decisions for our students across the state," Walz said in a news release.

State health officials are set to determine a county's number of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 over a two-week period to guide local decisions on whether a district could go back to full in-person instruction, partial in-person instruction or distance learning. And they could require a school to move to a different approach if cases climb.

The state is set to use $430 million in federal funding to buy face coverings for teachers, students and staff, increase testing capacity and scale up cleaning and technology for schools. And state health and education officials said that health and safety would be top priorities in determining if schools could transition back to in-person learning.

“It is important for the well-being of Minnesota children that we get this right, and that we have solid and flexible plans in place to adapt to the COVID-19 challenge," Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a news release. "Under the leadership of Governor Walz and in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Education and many stakeholders, we have developed an evidence-based plan that offers the right mix of support and flexibility for schools and communities around the state.”

The state in March turned to distance learning as the COVID-19 pandemic picked up in Minnesota and students ultimately closed out the 2019-20 school year at home.

As districts mulled whether to return to in-classroom learning, teachers stressed the importance of ensuring that protocols were in place to keep students and educators safe. Ahead of the announcement, Education Minnesota President Denise Specht on Twitter said the state's largest teacher's union would press the state and districts to set a high bar for going back for in-person instruction.

"Education Minnesota will closely monitor the safety of our workplaces. We will hold employers and the state accountable for meeting high standards necessary to reopen our schools," Specht said. "We will use every tool necessary to protect the safety and health students and staff."

Duluth Federation of Teachers president Ethan Fisher said whatever plan is chosen for Duluth Public Schools, a district of around 8,500 students, the No.1 priority has to be the safety of staff and students.

“Our teachers want to teach and no matter what plan they are told they’re going to teach under, they’ll make it work,” Fisher said.

Even before the state made public its decision parents and educators split on the best path for the 2020-21 academic year.

A Minnesota Department of Education parent survey in June found that 64% of parents preferred to have students return for in-person instruction this fall, whereas an Education Minnesota survey of teachers last week found that 49% of those surveyed preferred distance learning, with 29% opting for a hybrid model and 17% saying they'd like to return to the classroom full time.

Duluth News Tribune reporter Adelle Whitefoot contributed to this report from Duluth.