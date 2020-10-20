Address: 968 Aurora Circle Red Wing, MN 55066

Education: Hastings High School; journeyman pipefitter, tech schools in welding and machining

Family: Married 42 years, Lucinda; three children, Kristin Kraabel (Peter); David Beise (Trista); Jonathan; six granddaughters

Occupation: Business owner oresident/CEO of Dowco Valve Co. with locations in Hastings, Minn., DeWitt, Iowa. and Council Bluffs, Iowa

Civic involvement: Church leadership; homeowners association board (president); Leaders Partnering to Prevent Poverty, now called Hands for Hope (Blandin Corp cohort/training); past vice president of Frontenac Sportsmen’s club; past VP Red Wing Sportsmen’s club; current chairman of board for Valve Repair Council (division of Valve Manufacturers Association); current chairman of National Board of Boiler and Pressure Vessel Inspectors - Pressure Relief Valve Devices Subgroup.

What compelled you to run for the City Council?

I had always looked at serving either city or county commissions or boards after I retired from my business but a little of four years ago when there was an open seat on the City Council my family and friends encouraged me to run.

What local issues are you passionate about?

Housing, budget/taxes, homelessness, citizen involvement.

Which issues would you prioritize if elected for another term?

What, if anything, would you change about the city of Red Wing?

Put a freeze on increase taxes, create a homeless shelter.

What have you done to prepare for another term on the City Council?

Stayed involved in current issues.

What do you think makes you qualified for the role?

My past four years of involvement in city government. Listening to the citizens and making myself available to them.

How would you work to help the county recover after the COVID-19 pandemic?

I know the county is important but my focus would be on the city. We need to be creative in helping local businesses stay open so that jobs for families are available. We do need to communicate and have discussions with the county and school boards and see how we can work together on issues. We need to have open dialogs including residents on how this where we all can work together to accomplish this.