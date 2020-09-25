Address: Old Fairgrounds neighborhood

Email: john.patrick.becker@gmail.com

Education: Bachelor of Science mechanical engineering, University of Minnesota; graduate work in medical physics, University of Minnesota; professional engineer, Wisconsin (1985-2010); professional engineer, Minnesota (1985-2020)

Family: wife Valerie for 42 years; three sons, seven grandchildren. My father is still alive (95) and a WWII veteran and he is my hero.

Occupation: Small-business owner in downtown Red Wing for 18+ years:

Civic involvement: Past president of Red Wing Downtown Main Street; past president of Red Wing Innovation Incubator; current board member of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council; adviser to Big Turn Music Festival

What compelled you to run for the City Council?

Four years ago I was frustrated with the disconnect between the city and the citizens. I came to understand that complaining is useless unless you are part of the solution. I also believe that everybody has an obligation of community service and this is how I can contribute back to my community.

What local issues are you passionate about? Which issues would you prioritize if elected for another term?

Transparency. You cannot have a good government if it is not transparent and the easiest way to be transparent is to make it simple to follow the money. The city of Red Wing has provided absolutely no tools for the average citizen to track and monitor local government spending, yet these simple-to-use tools are widely available and many cities such as Northfield, Hastings and Faribault have been using these tools for years. It is time for Red Wing to open local government. It is also time for the Red Wing City Council to abandon ad-hoc committees, which are nothing more than secret meetings that citizens are not allowed to participate in. This is an affront to good governance. Local government spending. Red Wing City Council continues to be disconnected with the realities of the citizenry. Local property taxes increased 12% two years ago and 15% last year. These are unsustainable increases. A business owner can do the simple math; should I choose to open in Red Wing or should I open in Rochester? The local tax overhead is about the same, yet the economy is much stronger in Rochester. It isn’t rocket science.

What, if anything, would you change about the city of Red Wing?

Red Wing has many unique and amazing assets, unlike anywhere else. It isn’t perfect, but nothing ever is.

What have you done to prepare for another term on the City Council? What do you think makes you qualified?

I have spent much of my first term on City Council learning and challenging the status quo. I do not earn any style points on City Council, but I am not afraid to ask tough questions and push for honest answers.

How do you plan to involve residents in your decision-making process?

I am very proud of my outreach efforts with my constituency. In 2019 I held six town hall meetings, two at the Red Wing Senior Center, two at local small businesses and two at local nonprofits. I was off to a good start in 2020 with a town hall meeting with the St. John’s neighborhood in January and then the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down. Lately, I meet with constituents at Central Park in a one-on-one situation (six feet apart). Listening and making yourself available to my constituency is the blocking and tackling of good local government.

How would you work to help the county recover after the COVID-19 pandemic?

As a small-business owner, I have felt the impact of the COVID-19 shutdown firsthand. This is a big challenge, but the economic collapse of 2008 and the 9/11 aftermath were also big challenges. It takes grace under fire, leadership and maturity to meet big challenges head on.