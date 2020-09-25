What compelled you to run for the City Council?

I plan to be a strong advocate for the citizens of Ward 2. I share my neighbors' concerns that taxes and spending need to be brought under control. I am committed to working with other council members for a budget we can all support that eliminates unneeded spending and lowers taxes. I want to maintain our professional police and fire protection. In these times, there is nothing more important than the health and security of our citizens.

What local issues are you passionate about?

Lower taxes and less spending. Average working families are facing fear for their health and uncertainty regarding their finances. The city has the power to remove some of the burden. I want voters to know that I understand the importance of keeping taxes low and spending their money sensibly. When the big-money spending projects come up for a vote on the City Council, I will vote with the people.

Which issues would you address first if elected?

The budget, taxes and strong public safety. It is not enough that my opponent votes “no” on a budget that passes anyway. I will use the budget workshop meetings as a chance to make changes toward a slimmer budget that earns my “yes” vote. I will begin by building trust with the other council members by carrying my share of the responsibilities. I will then work with them for meaningful budget reform by actively contributing to real solutions all can support. I will make sure our professional police and fire protection have the tools and additional training they need to keep us safe in these challenging times.

What, if anything, would you change about the city of Red Wing?

There have been past, unsuccessful attempts at filling our downtown storefronts through meetings and special groups. What is needed now is an entirely new approach that includes lobbying for state revitalization funds and an action plan that is workable, along with city leaders who follow through to get it done. I will get to work on this in January of 2021. Red Wing has plans for cruise ships to dock here in 2021 and 2022. I will focus on making our downtown a place they want to visit again and again. I plan to secure long-term contracts with the cruise companies that will give local business owners confidence to invest in our downtown.

What have you done to prepare for elected office?

Most importantly, I have been listening to residents at every opportunity - the gas station, the grocery store as well as planned events. I have also spoken with council members in other communities, past and present members of the Red Wing City Council and local business and community leaders, to get perspective on what has, and has not worked in the past. I have been researching ways to attract companies that offer good jobs and will make a major property tax contribution. My research is also directed toward attracting the affordable housing we need for our families and seniors. Some downtown buildings still have not been able to remodel their second floor into housing. If the city focused on a solution, we could provide more housing and help revitalize downtown at the same time.

What do you think makes you qualified for the role?

As a lifelong resident who has followed local government closely, I understand the hard choices facing residents. I will bring new ideas, energy and a fresh approach, anchored in the solid bedrock of our shared community values of fairness, mutual respect and individual responsibility. We inherited a beautiful city in an unsurpassed natural setting, filled with people who genuinely care. My votes on the City Council will reflect their views and their values. I am dedicated to maintaining the small town we love, and making Red Wing an affordable place to raise a family, build a business and retire comfortably.

How do you plan to involve residents in your decision-making process?

I will actively seek input from citizens, then act on their suggestions. I will attend civic meetings of all types to interact with residents on issues they care most deeply about. I will take the time to listen no matter where I am. Then I will take those ideas to the City Council. I will provide the kind of representation that comes from sincerely listening to the people. I am committed to ensuring that every citizen feels their voice has been heard. People can call me at home 651-212-6244 or email me andyklitzke1@gmail.com. A call or email to me will always get a response.

How would you work to help the city recover after the COVID-19 pandemic?

It is time for a “Manhattan Project” kind of commitment to economic development. We need to bring together city and county government with business owners and residents to make possible the widespread community understanding and support that is needed to fill our empty downtown storefronts and secure our city’s economic future.