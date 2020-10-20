What compelled you to run for the City Council?

Spending and ever-increasing taxes. Creating an environment allowing businesses to thrive and attract those looking for secure employment in a city they can proudly call home. Leadership is not raising taxes because it’s the responsible thing to do. Quite the opposite. The correct action is to ask the tough questions and make the responsible choices. This is why I ask for the privilege to serve Wards 3 and 4.

What have you done to prepare for elected office? What do you think makes you qualified for the role?

I've been listening to our wonderful community members and I hear the same concerns I have. They want our local government to be more transparent and our leaders to more accessible. They want to be included in how decisions are made and understand why. In my volunteer efforts and professional work, I've demonstrated my values time and time again. During my time on the Charter Commission, I've spoken up for causes that matter. People are feeling left out of the spending decisions and fear for their future. Understanding to the public’s concerns convinces me that I’m qualified for the role.

What, if anything, would you change about the city of Red Wing?

After conversations with Red Wing residents, the changes should be:

Increase transparency, accountability and accessibility within City Hall.

Ineffective policies addressing our city's growing affordability crisis, housing shortages and homelessness.

Our ability to grow the local economy by building relationships with economic development stakeholders.

Our avenue to ensure Red Wing is a safe community to not only live, work and play in, but to invest in.

Civil conversation regarding social injustice.

Stop the pedestrian bridge project.

Stop moving towards Ranked Choice Voting by addressing the real issues.

How would you work to help the city recover after the COVID-19 pandemic?

A: I would find it unconscionable to wait until after the crisis passes. There are too many issues in need of attention now. My concern is for the elderly in assisted living and their caregivers. State mandated laws have created conditions that put those caregivers in horrific working conditions. Those who put others first tend to be humble, we need to understand their daily needs and concerns. Worse, the elderly are dying alone, not surrounded by family as most would find comfort. COVID-19 has brought uncertainty to all, however the fear and loneliness that poor policies brings the elderly should be addressed now.

How do you plan to involve residents in your decision-making process?

Red Wing is at a crossroads and our community members are feeling the COVID-19 effects with stagnant wages, job losses and skyrocketing taxes. People are feeling priced out, left behind and talked over. As a council member my agenda would center on a city for the people. I will focus on increasing citizen engagement with the community by creating "Coffee with a Council member," garnering the value of their expertise and knowledge will help open the gates of collaboration, and thus solutions are found. I will make myself available by email, phone and snail-mail to all my constituents. I will further scrutinize "project" submissions to the council, which typically are rubber-stamped with no input from the citizens and often no discussion or education to the citizens.

What local issues are you passionate about? Which issues would you address first if elected?

I am passionate about schools and businesses by offering internships, on-site job training and mentoring opportunities for students and residents. I believe an educated and trained workforce will attract businesses that want to invest in the community. Red Wing Ignite and Minnesota South East College already provide excellent opportunities but I want to expand on them.

Difficult to say what the priority will be come January 2021. Today, spending, quality city services and the safety of Red Wing residence would be job #1.