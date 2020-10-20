What prompted you to run for City Council?

I was prompted to run in 2016 to continue my prior civic involvement. Beginning in 2004, I worked alongside many other residents of Red Wing to keep our riverfront open and accessible to all. For eight years I served on and chaired the Red Wing Charter Commission, which reinforced the importance of open and transparent government. That time also reinforced that residents need wider avenues to have their voices heard, and to always be mindful that government serves the people. Four years of experience serving and chairing the Red Wing Sustainability Commission developed my interest in actively seeking opportunities and projects that serve all of us environmentally and economically.

I am running again in 2020 to continue the work. This has been a year of incredible challenges, and all the prior experience I have had serving this community is really relevant now. I am here to continue to put all I have learned in service for our community.

What local issues are you passionate about? Which issues would you prioritize if elected for another term.

The challenges of 2020, the death of George Floyd and the COVID-19 pandemic, require prioritizing our commitment to racial equity across our community and in local government, and managing and rebuilding our economy from the impacts of the pandemic.

I have been calling for an ombudsman for the city for several years. I heard citizens, and was the first on the council to call for a citizen-led public policies task force to look at how our governmental policies impact all our residents. The opportunity to engage with residents who are traditionally not heard is critical in this moment. I am learning more as we go through the process of forming the public policy task force. I am meeting new residents, hearing them and learning their stories. I recognize this is a moment in history.

We all can always do better. I look at the public policies task force as a chance to have a hard but vital conversation in our community, because we chose to meet this moment with clarity, compassion and honesty. I believe we as a city can be a model of how to respond to the moment.

The impacts of the pandemic are ongoing and will be felt for a long time to come. Right now, responding to these two issues is the order of the day to get our community on a stable footing.

Long term, I continue to be passionate about investing in our sustainability as a community. That means advancing environmentally, economically, and socially. Reducing carbon will make our community healthier and save money in the long run. I see the need to work toward the diversification of our tax base by investing in Red Wing as a destination. Our investment in the Levee Park dock is just that. We are negotiating with three cruise lines that will create new traffic in Red Wing nearly every day in several years. At the same time we are actively pursuing our more traditional job base in manufacturing, expanding our arts economy and investing in our retail areas.

I also continue to be passionate about developing more housing opportunities in Red Wing. We, like most of the state, have critical housing needs that are not being met. Lack of affordable housing constrains our ability to expand and create jobs. The vitality from young families staying here and raising families is energy we need to encourage.

What, if anything, would you change about Red Wing?

Red Wing is a beautiful, vibrant city on so many levels. I love living here and love how residents get involved in our community. There is a vibrancy and beauty to our community that I have never felt elsewhere. Red Wing is a name that is heard around the world.

Still, we have demographic issues that need to be addressed. These issues are broad-ranging. There is a need to diversify our tax base so that we are not so reliant on Xcel, a need for more housing, a need to turn our median income around so that it is rising, a need to attract young families, a need to encourage innovation in our local economy to attract businesses for the future, a need to expand higher learning opportunities and a need to make sure our community is equitable for everyone. I approach all these needs with a vision to move the ball forward on all of them, realizing they are interconnected pieces.

What, if anything, have you done to prepare for another term on the city council? What do you think makes you qualified for the role.

I continue to approach city council with a learning mind. The operations and finances of the city are a dynamic system. There are always new questions to ask about what our city needs to flourish. There are always more conversations to be had with residents.

I believe the pandemic and the questions on race sweeping the nation have accelerated my need to learn approaches that allow our city to be more proactive in our response. That includes learning from what other cities are doing and applying it here in a way that fits Red Wing. It means training from the League of Minnesota Cities on diverse topics such as community engagement to land use training. In a week I will be attending a virtual conference hosted by the Alliance for Innovation on Transforming Local Government, with workshops on “Innovating City Operations and Technology in a Time of Rapid Change” and “Transforming Open Data into Housing Opportunity – Innovating affordable housing investment” to mention a couple.

That learning-mind approach is why I believe I am qualified for my role on city council. No council member knows it all. No council member has all the answers. What I think is important in a council member is the willingness to look for information and learn from information.

The city council operates as a marketplace of ideas. We weigh options on the issues before us a group, and arrive at some consensus from those discussions. The ability to hear and learn all through the process of decision making is a fundamental trait of good council member.

How do you plan to involve residents in your decision-making process?

There is nothing more helpful than hearing directly from constituents. I will continue my work of responding to residents, and seeking their input in the decision-making process. I will continue to support resident participation through our boards and commissions, and support partnerships with local groups and service organizations that serve our city. I have sought out and encouraged new ways of engagement, such as the just-forming public policy task force.

The pandemic has certainly complicated face to face meetings with residents. I am relying on the traditional methods of phone and email mainly at this time. I always welcome talking to residents about their thoughts and concerns.

How would you work to help the county recover after the COVID-19 pandemic?

A lot of recovery will be needed. It is the appropriate role of government at all levels to help that rebuilding process. I have been active in doing that locally, helping design, recommend and implement our small business emergency loan program as a member of the Port Authority Finance committee, as well as supporting a number of city initiatives to lessen the financial impacts on residents from the pandemic. All told these initiatives put $1.2 million into our local economy since April 2020. We will need to do more. It will be critical to continue to identify resources and implement programs to help our economy recover.