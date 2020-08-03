Editor's note: This story is part of a series highlighting Goodhue County District 3 candidates. Find the rest of the Q&As here .

Age: 54

Address: 46505 20 th Ave., Kenyon

Ave., Kenyon Email: phillip@parrish4mn.com

Education: specialist, educational administration, Minnesota State University Mankato, 2001-2002, Master of Science, educational leadership, Minnesota State University Mankato, 2000-2001, Bachelor of Science, education, Minnesota State University Mankato, 1984-1989.

Family: Married, six children, two grandchildren.

Occupation: U.S. Navy (retired), farmer, small business owner, executive administrator Divine Mercy Catholic Church

Civic Involvement: Goodhue County 4-H, Kenyon Area Business Association

What compelled you to run for the Goodhue County Board?

A commitment to community service instilled in me as a U.S. Navy enlisted member and then further as a U.S. Navy officer. As well as a strong desire to preserve and protect our Constitutional Republic and law and order.

What local issues are you passionate about? Which issues would you address first if elected?

Goodhue County legal citizens come first. Minnesotans come first. Policies and proposed future policies must be based on and support the Minnesota Constitution and the United States Constitution. All current policies that do not support or are not in compliance with the Minnesota Constitution and the United States Constitution will be brought into question, exposed and I will relentlessly work to rescind those unconstitutional policies in our county.

What, if anything, would you change about the County Board?

I will not presume to know the answer to this at this point. I can promise that I will be openly exposing any and all questionable, unethical and inappropriate behaviors, practices, or procedures immediately if and when any are observed.

What have you done to prepare for elected office? What do you think makes you qualified for the role?

I have been deeply involved in several public policy investigations that lead to the exposure of multiple cases of fraud in Minnesota, both local and statewide. My training and experience as an investigator, public administrator, small-business owner and local farmer make me uniquely qualified to speak to the issues that impact our local communities.

How do you plan to involve residents in your decision-making process?

I will be persistent in public disclosure of all activities and information I encounter. Residents will be able to see and interact with everything that comes to my desk via social media, web presence and traditional in-person contact.

How would you work to help the county recover after the COVID-19 pandemic?

I will work tirelessly to get the truth to the public, expose all those acting on and disseminating false information and defending all persons and establishments rights based on the Constitution and the rule of law.