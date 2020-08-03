Editor's note: This story is part of a series highlighting Goodhue County District 3 candidates. Find the rest of the Q&As here .

Age: 57

Address: 46804 Hwy 57 Blvd., Wanamingo

Email: todd@gmimn.com

Education: Wanamingo High School, associate's degree from Rochester Community College.

Family: Married for 35 years, three children and two granddaughters.

Occupation: Business owner of GMI Insurance in Wanamingo and Owatonna for 31 years, school bus driver for Kenyon-Wanamingo School District and property manager for Cornerstone Properties in Wanamingo.

Civic involvement: Wanamingo Jaycees for 12 years, church board member for 17 years, Sunday school superintendent for six years, coach and organizer for youth football in Kenyon-Wanamingo for five years, currently firefighter and first responder serving 32 years, Roscoe Township supervisor for eight years and current board chair, also serving on the board of townships for Goodhue county, Zumbrota area ambulance executive board member for seven years and current board president, and current Wanamingo Lions Club member in my fourth year.

What compelled you to run for the County Board?

My interest is public service and the experience that I have gained through the various organizations that I have been involved with.

What local issues are you passionate about? Which issues would you address first if elected?

Making sure that our veterans are being taken care of and our elderly are being treated with dignity. I don’t see any huge problems, just the common issue of money. Watching the expenses and being responsible with the taxpayer dollars.

What, if anything, would you change about the Goodhue County Board?

I don’t see any big chances at this time. I feel we will always need the district structure to give a voice to the entire county.

What have you done to prepare for elected office? What do you think makes you qualified for the role?

Owning a small business in a rural community is always a challenge and being able to do so for 31 years and balancing my family, work and volunteer hours. Following the county website and all that is going on throughout the county. I have experienced the adversity and challenges of public office while serving as a township supervisor and being on the ambulance board has helped me become more familiar with other communities in the county. Being on the fire department and first responder unit has given me a chance to work closely with the sheriff’s office and the deputies, the current department that we have is amazing.

How do you plan to involve residents in your decision-making process?

Being available through email, Facebook and phone. Sending updates through the newspaper, and attending city council and township monthly meetings.

How would you work to help the county recover after the COVID-19 pandemic?

Using common sense and respect for others. We can do this, it is very important that we get back to work but wash your hands and stay home if you are sick.