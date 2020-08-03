Goodhue County's District 3 is the only race in Goodhue County or the city of Red Wing with no incumbent. It is also the only race with four candidates, so the contest is on the Aug. 11 ballot.

Barney Nesseth, the current commissioner, is not seeking re-election . Four men have filed for the seat: Keith Allen, Todd Greseth, Phillip Parrish and Rod Steele.

Steele did not return answers to the Q&A before the deadline.