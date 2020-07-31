RED WING -- Police patrols will increase throughout the city this weekend over concern regarding escalated activity on social media, the city said.

The community has been experiencing protests and counter-protests in recent weeks related to civil rights and public safety, including policing.

“Our priority is to ensure our citizens, businesses, parks, and residential areas are safe. Red Wing parks will remain open this weekend, providing no disorderly conduct or behavior that arouses alarm or breaches the peace of those visiting the parks,” the 1 p.m. announcement Friday read.

The city asked that people report:

Suspicious activity or non-emergencies to 651-385-3155

Anonymous tips to 800-222-8477

Emergencies to 911

“We support citizens who want to make a difference in our community. As we continue valuable and crucial discussions around social justice, the city of Red Wing asks everyone to proceed safely and respectfully while in the park or exercising rights to assemble and protest peacefully,” the release by public information officer Laura Blair Johnson reads.

Red Wing Police, Fire and Public Works departments are prepared to respond to people’s needs.