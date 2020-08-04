HUDSON --- Nine years ago Patrick Thompson became St. Croix County’s first administrator, during a time of change and uncertainty.

In 2010, the county had just undergone reorganization, downsizing its board from 31 members to the current 19. It also created the county administration position with authority to manage the day-to-day operations in place of the existing coordinator position that served more as a facilitator, Thompson said.

Thompson was working in Hamilton County in Ohio at the time. He grew up in Wisconsin and had previously worked in Dunn and La Crosse counties, so coming back to the area was appealing for him and his wife, a Hastings native.

“The timing was perfect and the opportunity presented itself,” he said.

At the time Wisconsin had also eliminated collective bargaining for public sector employees, so the organization was at a critical point in terms of structure and leadership. Thompson worked with staff advisory groups to provide a sense of inclusiveness and collaboration as he took the helm.

“I felt like I needed to reassure the workforce that a county administrator position would serve the organization well,” he said.

Thompson said he viewed coming in as the county’s very first administrator as an opportunity. Shaping the position itself, and proving its usefulness were his main goals. He wanted the county to see they had made a good decision in creating the role.

During his time, which ends Aug. 18, Thompson has seen many changes in the county.

The board has gone through several transitions in the subsequent election cycles, and there have been a few elections where the majority of the board has turned over.

“That creates challenges and opportunity for the organization,” he said.

The county has built a strong leadership team with the appointment of department heads, Thompson said.

“I think I leave the organization in a very strong position with the group of staff and leadership that we have,” he said.

The county has also seen a growth in population in Thompson’s time as administrator. It is one of the state’s fastest growing counties, which has created a need for growth of county services as well, Thompson said. That can create a challenge in the ability to fund those services. A growth in sales tax revenue has helped offset tax levy hikes.

“We have to be very careful and very mindful that the taxpayers have only a certain amount of ability themselves,” he said.

County infrastructure and facilities have seen great improvements, Thompson said. The county upgraded the health care campus, enhanced the health and human services campus in New Richmond and most recently opened the new transportation facility in Baldwin.

“What I’m most proud of is not the infrastructure and facilities,” Thompson said. “I’m most proud of the culture that we have tried to build and sustain.”

The county has developed a high level of collaboration and teamwork between the people in the organization, he said. Now it is working with these people that he has enjoyed the most during his time with the county, and what he will miss now that he’s leaving.

“You develop very close professional working relationships over time,” he said. “Those are not always easy to replace.”

He’s thankful for the support he’s received from staff, the board and the community.

“It’s been a good ride, and I think we have a lot to be proud of,” he said.

Thompson has accepted a position in Winnebago County that will provide new challenges and opportunities for him.

After nine years as the first and only administrator, he feels the county is now at a place where he can comfortably transition out of it. St. Croix County will benefit from new leadership, just as he’s looking forward to providing new leadership in Winnebago.

He sees good things on the horizon for the county.

“We’re set up for success,” he said.