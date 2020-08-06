ST. PAUL — With the general election just three months away, Minnesotans on Tuesday, Aug. 11, will choose which candidates from each party will face off in November during the primary election.

At the top of the primary ballot, incumbent U.S. Sen. Tina Smith will face Democratic challengers Steve Carlson, Ahmad Hassan, Paula Overby and Christopher Lovell Seymoure Sr. in the fight to run as the DFL candidate in that race. Smith has served in the seat since January 2018 and received the DFL endorsement earlier this summer.

And Republicans John Berman, Bob "Again" Carney Jr., Cynthia Gail, James Reibestein and former-U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis will vie for the GOP slot on the ticket. Lewis has been endorsed by the Minnesota GOP.

Across the state, other races will also gain national attention as primary contests set up potentially close calls in two districts.

In the 7th Congressional District, GOP-endorsed Michelle Fischbach will square off against fellow Republicans Dave Hughes, Noel Collis, Jaysun Sherman and William Louwagie. Fischbach, Minnesota's former-lieutenant governor, was tapped by National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer to take on incumbent Democrat Rep. Collin Peterson and she has picked up endorsements from U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and President Donald Trump.

But her competitors say her background in state politics makes her too much of an insider. And they argue someone without political experience would better represent the district.

Peterson Tuesday will face challengers Stephen Emery and Alycia Gruenhagen in the DFL primary contest.

Meanwhile, in the 5th Congressional District, Rep. Ilhan Omar faces a surprisingly strong challenger in the DFL primary from Antone Melton-Meaux. The political newcomer has built support by criticizing the national celebrity Omar has developed in Washington and said he would work as more of a uniting figure for the district.

While the DFL, labor unions, Minnesota Democrats and others have thrown their support behind Omar, local elected officials and Black community organizers have lined up behind Melton-Meaux. He has also stockpiled more than $3 million in campaign contributions, some of which came in from GOP and pro-Israel PACs.

A few other congressional districts will hold partisan primaries Tuesday and contests will also be held for several state legislative seats. Primary winners in each contest will move on to the general election Nov. 3 to compete for the seats.

Before voters weigh in on Tuesday, here's a look at who's on the primary election ballot.

U.S. Senate

Winners will go on to face Kevin O'Connor, of the Legalize Marijuana Now Party, and Oliver Steinberg, of the Grassroots — Legalize Cannabis Party, in the General Election.

Congressional District 1

The 1st Congressional District won't have a primary contest. Democrat Dan Feehan and Grassroots — Legalize Cannabis candidate Bill Rood will challenge incumbent Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a Republican, in November.

Congressional District 2

The 2nd Congressional District won't have a primary contest. Legal Marijuana Now candidate Adam Charles Weeks and Republican Tyler Kistner will face off against incumbent U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, a Democrat, in the general election.

Congressional District 3

Republicans Leslie Davis and Kendall Quall are running on the GOP ticket, while Democrats U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips and Cole Young will vie for DFL voters' support. Phillips currently occupies the seat.

Congressional District 4

Democrats Tiffini Flynn Forslund, Alberder Gillespie, incumbent U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, Reid Rossell and David Sanbeck are set to run on the DFL ticket, while Republicans Sia Lo and Gene Rechtzigel are set to face off in the GOP primary. The winners will face Susan Sindt, the Grassroots — Legalize Cannabis Party candidate, in the general election.

Congressional District 5

Republicans Dalia Al-Aqidi, Lacy Johnson and Danielle Stella will seek the win in the GOP primary while Democrats Les Lester, John Mason, Daniel Patrick McCarthy, Antone Melton-Meaux and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (incumbent) will compete for their party's support. The winners will face Michael Moore of the Legal Marijuana Now Party in November.

Congressional District 6

Republicans will choose between U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer (incumbent) and Patrick Munro in the GOP primary. The winner will face Democrat Tawnja Zahradka in November.

Congressional District 7

Democrats Stephen Emery, Alycia Gruenhagen and incumbent U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson will compete for their party's support while Republicans Noel Collis, Michelle Fischbach, Dave Hughes, William Louwagie and Jayesun Sherman will seek the GOP title. Rae Hart Anderson and Kevin "NeSe" Shores will also compete in the Grassroots — Legalize Cannabis Party primary. The winners will face Slater Johnson of the Legal Marijuana Now Party in the General Election.

Congressional District 8

Republicans Harry Robb Welty and incumbent U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber will seek a win in the primary. The victor will face Judith Schwartzbacker of the Grassroots — Legalize Cannabis Party and Democrat Quinn Nystrom in November.