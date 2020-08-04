SOMERSET -- The Somerset has two new trustees filling the seats vacated recently by Kelsey Parnell and Ali Peterson.

Annie de Jongh was approved by a vote of 3-1 with trustee Lange abstaining while Doug Lahde was approved unanimously. The terms for both trustees expire in April 2021.

De Jongh has lived in the village for 15 years, has two children enrolled in the district and brings with her 24 years of corporate world experience as a vice president in Wholesale Technology at Wells Fargo. Her resume also includes work for Somerset American Legion Post 111 and volunteer work for the school district, Somerset Lions Club, Pea Soup Days and the recent Village Rebranding Committee.

Lahde and his family have lived in the village for seven years. He works as a quality manager and product integrity engineer where he deals with corporate lawyers handling investigations and potential lawsuits. He said he believes in following the rules and working together to change them if it is the right thing to do.

Their appointments become official on July 21. The first board meeting for both new trustees will be Tuesday, Aug. 18.

On July 21, the Village Board voted unanimously to deny the Apple River Hideaway’s tubing license application, citing its failure to meet the liability insurance requirement.

What trustees can or will do next to enforce the controversial tubing policy remains in question.

The lengthy legal policy enacted after numerous meetings between trustees and ownership of two tubing operations earlier this year was thought to have brought an end to contentious community outrage that led to an overhaul of the board over the last six months.

One of the two tubing companies involved in those discussions, River’s Edge, has met the requirements of the new ordinance and was issued a license this spring for the 2020 season.

The clerk’s office confirmed this week the Hideaway still has not been issued a license this year. The license gives tubing companies permission for their customers to exit the river at Village Park.

Trustee Brandon Koziol confirmed the Hideaway is not using Village Park for tubers to exit the Apple River.

“You can reach out to Mike Kappers with any further questions what his exit plans are for Hideaway,” Koziol said on Monday.

Hideaway owner Mike Kappers could not be reached for comment.