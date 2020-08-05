ST. PAUL — With the presidential election mere months away, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is setting his sights on 15 swing states — including Minnesota and Wisconsin — in a multi-million dollar ad buy.

In a media call and memo released early Wednesday, Aug. 5, the campaign announced the $280 million fall advertising campaign, spanning television and digital mediums. The majority of the dollars, $220 million, will be devoted to television — the largest presidential campaign advertising time reservation in history, per the campaign. The other $60 million will be devoted to paid digital advertising.

Minnesota and Wisconsin are among 15 purple states where the TV and digital ads will air. Other Midwestern states in the buy are Iowa, Michigan and Ohio. Wednesday's memo does not specify how much of the $280 million pie is devoted to each state.

Minnesota has the longest-in-the-nation streak of electing Democratic presidential candidates. But in 2016, Republican President Donald Trump came within two percentage points of Democrat Hillary Clinton, and his campaign has set its sights on Minnesota as a potential 2020 flip opportunity. Wisconsin, a usual Democratic stronghold, surprised politicos in 2016 by electing Trump over Clinton by less than one percentage point.

In the memo, the Biden campaign also said it is focusing advertising dollars on "key constituency groups" such as African American, Latino and Asian American and Pacific Islander voters, plus young and senior voters.