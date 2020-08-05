ST. PAUL — Republicans vying to unseat U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson on Wednesday, Aug. 5, took swipes at the incumbent, but also at one another days before voters are set to determine who will emerge as the GOP-nominated candidate.

In a virtual Farmfest discussion, Republicans Dave Hughes and Noel Collis tried to separate themselves from GOP-endorsed candidate Michelle Fischbach and paint themselves as more suitable candidates for the district.

All three of the Republicans also tried to highlight three-decade incumbent Peterson's ties to the Democratic Party and said they could be a better voice for farmers and for the district in Washington.

Peterson, who chairs the U.S. House Agriculture Committee, defended his work on the 2018 Farm Bill, ratification of the USMCA and efforts to pass the H.E.R.O.E.S. Act which is set to include additional support payments for producers.

The discussion took on a different, choppy tone as candidates calling in from their homes or offices for a virtual forum, rather than a typical Farmfest debate on a stage in Redwood Falls. The typical body language and back-and-forth of an in-person debate were lost to the technology.

The four — along with U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, a Republican representing the 8th Congressional District, and Democratic challenger Quinn Nystrom — agreed on many points during the discussion, including their support for the construction of a replacement Enbridge Line 3 crude oil pipeline through northern Minnesota, need for additional economic support for farmers and ranchers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing trade tensions and efforts to build out broadband in rural communities.

But they split on the best ways to help producers recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, ensure farmers maintain access to ag land and increase access to existing and new markets, And they used the broadcast discussion to tout their candidacies ahead of the Aug. 11 primary elections.

Dave Hughes, a Republican who has twice challenged Peterson but came up short, said he would have the best chance at unseating Peterson in November. And he said his background outside of politics would make him more appealing to voters.

"Michelle Fischbach is really the same thing as Collin, they're both career politicians and Collin has tried his best, but I can win in November and I'm the only one who can win in November," Hughes said. "We have to remember that agriculture is not only cultural and identity, but it's a business, and the Democratic Party is not business-friendly. I am, I'm also not subject to the swamp."

Throughout the discussion, Fischbach maintained her focus on Peterson and she pointed to areas where she would serve the district's agricultural sector differently. She also noted her opposition to Gov. Tim Walz's orders closing down sectors of the state to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"I believe in working with other people but not when it's at the cost of rural Minnesota," Fischbach said. “I want to go to Washington and I want to fight for the 7th District and I want to fight for our way of life."





Peterson touted his record of working on a bipartisan basis in Washington and said he would continue to do so if re-elected. Peterson faces to primary challengers, Stephen Emery and Alycia Gruenhagen, in the DFL primary.

"All of us that are involved in politics need to take the approach that we’ve got to listen to the other side, how to understand the other person’s point of view and to try to figure out how it is we can come up with something where everybody can live with it," Peterson said, "everybody can win."

Representatives from the 1st, 2nd and 6th Congressional Districts as well as candidates aiming to challenge them in November were set to have a separate discussion later Wednesday.

