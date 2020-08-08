RED WING -- The morning after the Red Wing School Board approved its K-4 in-person back-to-school pandemic plan, five candidates filed to get on the board. Now there are seven candidates.

Nicky Buck, Constance “Tori” Campbell, Jodi Jackish Lewis, Anna Ostendorf and Jennifer Tift filed Aug. 4, joining Samantha Malcom, who turned in her paperwork July 30 to the district office. On Aug. 5, Elisabeth Peterson entered the race.

Social media postings about several candidates’ intentions indicate equity, diversity, curriculum and pandemic planning are among the issues driving people to run.

Four of the seven board seats are open, so already there’s a full complement of at-large candidates with another week of filing to go.

Incumbents Mike Christensen, Janie Farrar and Heidi Jones are not running for re-election. Pam Roe has yet to file, according to district and Minnesota Secretary of State records.

Other districts

Contests are shaping up elsewhere in Goodhue County, although many districts have yet to have enough candidates to fill openings. The Secretary of State website at noon Friday listed the following individuals:

Cannon Falls -- No one has filed for the three openings.

Faribault -- District 656 includes some households on the western edge of Goodhue County. Seven people have filed for three seats: Damian Baun, Travis McColley, Bradley Olson, Richard Olson, Terry Pounds, Jerry Robicheau and Casie Steeves.

Goodhue -- Jerold Stehr is the lone candidate for three seats.

Kenyon-Wanamingo -- Three people have filed for three seats: Linda Bean, Sherry Eichler and Michelle Wood.

Lake City -- There are four open seats and three candidates to date: Michelle Larson, Heath Oeltjen and Kevin Pavelka.

Northfield -- District 659 includes the Dennison area of Goodhue County. Seven people have filed for four seats:

Pine Island -- No one has filed; there are three openings plus a special election to fill one mid-term vacancy. Corey Butler, Robert Coleman, Amy Goerwitz, Claudia Gonzales-George, Karen Jensen, Erick Lundin and Noel Stratmoen.

Randolph -- Two candidates have filed for three seats in District 195, which includes rural northwestern Goodhue County: Gary Moorhouse and Jason Quin Podritz.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa -- Three people have filed so far for the three seats. The candidates are Angie Bredehoft, Jason Lohman and Stephanie Miller.

The deadline to file is 5 p.m. Aug. 11 with a local district office. That day also is the primary election.