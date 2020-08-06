Editor's note: This story is part of a Q&A series highlighting Pierce County district attorney candidates. Read about her challenger here .

River Falls Education: graduated from Ellsworth High School; University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, in English - professional writing, with a minor in political science; and Mitchell Hamline School of Law, magna cum laude.

Attorney Civic involvement: Pierce County Criminal Justice Collaborative Council; volunteer with the Wisconsin State Bar on the Communications Committee; and volunteer at Sporting World in River Falls to support Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

Why do you want to run for this position?

I want to run for Pierce County district attorney as a way to give back to my community through public service. I grew up in Ellsworth, went to college in River Falls, and my husband and I moved back to the area to start our family. Being able to be the district attorney would allow me to protect the community I grew up in and the families I grew up with.

What qualifies you for this position?

I am qualified for the position because of my experiences both in law school and working as a private attorney. I worked in the St. Croix County District Attorney's Office as a certified student attorney, and I was able to conduct court hearings on my own before even graduating.

I then transitioned to a private attorney, where I went to many different counties and learned what worked and what didn't -- some of which I hope to bring to Pierce County, if elected. I am now serving as a special prosecutor for the Bayfield County District Attorney's Office.

What challenges does the county district attorney office face right now?

The District Attorney's Office faces challenges of communication and collaboration with others in county leadership. Many relationships have become strained with the DA's Office, and I hope to repair those relationships so that community and county leaders can work in tandem with the office for the betterment of Pierce County as a whole.

What will your main priority be if elected?

My main priority if elected would be to utilize and expand the Diversion Program in Pierce County. Although there is a Diversion Program in place, it is not being used much, if at all. This program would allow for rehabilitation for nonviolent offenders, either pre-charging or post-charging.

Another priority would be to be tougher on domestic violence and OWI offenses, along with working with law enforcement, Turning Point, and other organizations to provide services to victims.