Editor's note: This story is part of a Q&A series highlighting Pierce County district attorney candidates. Read about his challenger here .

Sean Froelich

Age: 40

River Falls; Pierce County resident of 17 years

River Falls; Pierce County resident of 17 years Education: Bachelor of Science (political science and criminal justice), University of Wisconsin-River Falls; basic police recruit (Police Academy), Chippewa Valley Technical College; and juris doctor, William Mitchell College of Law

Pierce County district attorney

Pierce County district attorney Civic involvement: Ezekiel Church council, volunteer, student mentor; co-presented at the Wisconsin's Statewide Prosecutors Education and Training Conference on the topic of diversion; St. Croix Valley Restorative Justice; ·guest lecturer to law enforcement students at the Chippewa Valley Technical College-River Falls. University of Wisconsin-River Falls panelist after a screening of "Written Off" to facilitate a discussion addiction and mental health in western Wisconsin.

Family: Wife.

Why do you want to run for this position?



After graduating from the Chippewa Valley Technical College (Police Academy), I fulfilled my childhood dream of becoming an officer. I served for a combined total of 3.5 years for River Falls, Ellsworth and Pierce County.

I found purpose in helping people, especially those that have been victims of abuse. It solidified my desire to see cases through, causing me to gravitate to law. The combination of law and law enforcement fit perfectly together when I was elected as the district attorney of Pierce County and began my term in 2013.

The work of a prosecutor brings special meaning to me and working to keep people safe is my top priority. This career brings me purpose because I believe in justice and fighting for what is right. As the district attorney, I seek truth and justice, with regard to the harm caused to victims, while upholding and defending the Wisconsin and United States constitutions.

What qualifies you for this position?

Since beginning my term as district attorney in 2013, I carry a full case-load of approximately 300-plus cases. I have personally taken 40 cases to jury trial including, but not limited to: negligent homicide (vehicle), strangulation, stalking, sexual assault (adult and child victims), recklessly endangering safety, physical child abuse, animal cruelty, drug delivery, drug possession, OWI, theft, battery, and resisting/obstructing an officer.

I have prosecuted intentional homicide and attempted homicide cases. I serve as a special prosecutor for Pepin and St. Croix counties. I file and argue motions, present evidence at preliminary hearings; argue sentences and respond to post-conviction matters. I file briefs in misdemeanor criminal appeals and termination of parental rights cases. I serve on the Pierce County treatment courts (drug and OWI). I offer annual training to officers on legal updates, constitutional law, and respond to officer questions. I am available on-call 24/7 to officers.

I have 7.5 years of experience as your district attorney.



What challenges does the county district attorney office face right now?

The presence of methamphetamine in our community is a significant challenge. As a member of the Pierce County Drug Court staff, I have attended countless trainings at the local, state and national level. Methamphetamine creates a wake of destruction that can tear apart families, end employment, create homelessness, and may result in further crime. Predatory drug dealers create new addicts, which perpetuates the destructive path of the drug. Crimes associated with methamphetamine in Pierce County include but are not limited to: burglary, theft, driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle, and domestic-related offenses.

The rate at which children are removed from their homes in Pierce County is staggering. Parent’s rights to their children have also been terminated due to methamphetamine.

Users are offered treatment to assist them in addressing their chemical dependency, in the hopes of rebuilding their lives on the road to recovery. Predatory methamphetamine dealers need to be held accountable to put an end to their practice of creating new users and maintaining the addiction of others.

What will your main priority be if re-elected?

Public safety is my top priority. In the past seven years there has been an increase in homicides in Pierce County. I am working on implementing a lethality assessment protocol which would help identify those at the greatest risk of being a victim of homicide. The protocol will provide officers responding to a domestic situation with a screening tool to identify victims at greatest risk of homicide and a hotline for victims to connect with an advocate for help. I am hopeful with this program, that it will be transformative in saving lives.