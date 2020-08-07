In Goodhue and Pierce counties, the Tuesday, Aug. 11, primary ballot will include federal and local races.

On the front of the ballot, Minnesota voters will see the candidates for the U.S. Senate. Tina Smith is the Democratic incumbent in that race.

The back of the ballot will vary based on where in Goodhue County individuals live.

In Red Wing, the mayoral race has three candidates vying for two spots on the Nov. 3 ballot:

Janie Farrar

Sean M. Dowse (incumbent)

Mike Wilson

In Goodhue County’s District 3 (which encompasses the townships of Warsaw, Holden, Wanamingo, Kenyon, Cherry Grove, Roscoe, Pine Island and the cities of Dennison, Wanamingo, Kenyon and Pine Island) four candidates are runing; two will advance to the general election:

Keith Allen

Rod Steele

Todd Greseth

Phillip Charles Parrish

Barney Nesseth currently holds the seat but he is not running for another term.

Longtime Wisconsin Congressional District 3 Rep. Ron Kind faces a primary challenger in Mark Neumann. Two Republicans are hoping to challenge Kind in the general election: Derrick Van Orden and Jessie Ebben.

In Pierce County, two Democrats have squared off for the district attorney post:

Sean Froelich I(ncumbent)

Halle Hatch

That is the only local contest.