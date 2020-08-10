RED WING — And then there were 11. All women.

The number of candidates for Red Wing School rose steadily in the week after the Red Wing School Board approved its K-4 in-person back-to-school pandemic plan. From Tuesday to Tuesday, the list grew from one candidate to 11.

Filings closed Aug. 11. The final two days brought Carmen Bertelsen, Rebecca L. Peterson and Shelley Pohlman into the field and saw incumbent Pam Roe file for re-election

The others are Nicky Buck, Constance “Tori” Campbell, Jodi Jackish Lewis, Samantha Malcom, Anna Ostendorf, Elisabeth Peterson and Jennifer Tift.

Four of the seven board seats are up for election Nov. 3.

Voters may pick three, casting one vote for each seat. All candidates run at large, which is why there is no primary election for school races.

Incumbents Mike Christensen, Janie Farrar and Heidi Jones are not running for re-election, according to district and Minnesota Secretary of State records.

Other districts

There are contests elsewhere in Goodhue County. The Secretary of State website Monday morning listed the following individuals:

Cannon Falls -- Bob Brintnall, Katie Lochner and Rebecca Peine are seeking the three open seats.

Faribault -- District 656 includes some households on the western edge of Goodhue County. Ten people filed for three seats: Damian Baun, Andrea Calderon, Ahmen Hassan, Travis McColley, Bradley Olson, Richard Olson, Terry Pounds, Jerry Robicheau, Casie Steeves and Sonny Wasilowksi.

Goodhue -- Ryan Buck, Jerold Stehr, Jerod Thomforde and Charlotte Volkmann will vie for the three seats.

Kenyon-Wanamingo -- There are five candidates seeking the three seats: Ben Bakken, Sherry Eichler, James Jarvis, A.J. Lindell, Jamie Sommer and Michelle Wood.

Lake City -- There are four open seats and four candidates: Michelle Larson, Heath Oeltjen, Kevin Pavelka and Jack Rol.

Northfield -- District 659 includes the Dennison area of Goodhue County. Eight people filed for four seats: Corey Butler, Robert Coleman, Amy Goerwitz, Claudia Gonzales-George, Karen Jensen, Erick Lundin, Justin Merritt and Noel Stratmoen.

Pine Island -- Five people filed for three open seats: Kristi Harney, Patrick Bruce Johnston, Adam Miller, Erik S. Peterson and Ronald Peterson-Rucker. Only Molly Olson filed for the special election to fill one mid-term vacancy.

Randolph -- Two candidates have filed for three seats in District 195, which includes rural northwestern Goodhue County: Gary Moorhouse and Jason Quin Podritz.

Triton -- The three seeking the three seats are Duane Bartel, Jim Jensen and Rebecca Knutson. The area includes a southern edge of Goodhue County.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa -- Three people filed for the three seats. The candidates are Angie Bredehoft, Jason Lohman and Stephanie Miller.