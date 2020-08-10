RED WING -- Shelley Pohlman and Carment Bertelsen joined the growing list of Red Wing School Board. They filed Monday morning. That afternoon, Pam Roe filed for re-election, bringing the number of candidates to 10 -- and another day left in the filing period.

Samantha Malcom was the lone filer the first week. Then last week Nicky Buck, Constance “Tori” Campbell, Jodi Jackish Lewis, Anna Ostendorf, Elisabeth Peterson and Jennifer Tift filed.

Four of the seven board seats are up for election.

Incumbents Mike Christensen, Janie Farrar and Heidi Jones are not running for re-election, according to district and Minnesota Secretary of State records.

Other districts

Contests are shaping up elsewhere in Goodhue County, although many districts have yet to have enough candidates to fill openings. The Secretary of State website Monday morning listed the following individuals:

Cannon Falls -- No one has filed for the three openings.

Faribault -- District 656 includes some households on the western edge of Goodhue County. Seven people have filed for three seats: Damian Baun, Travis McColley, Bradley Olson, Richard Olson, Terry Pounds, Jerry Robicheau and Casie Steeves.

Goodhue -- Jerold Stehr is the lone candidate for three seats.

Kenyon-Wanamingo -- Four people have filed for the three seats: Linda Bean, Sherry Eichler, A.J. Lindell and Michelle Wood.

Lake City -- There are four open seats and three candidates to date: Michelle Larson, Heath Oeltjen and Kevin Pavelka.

Northfield -- District 659 includes the Dennison area of Goodhue County. Seven people have filed for four seats: Corey Butler, Robert Coleman, Amy Goerwitz, Claudia Gonzales-George, Karen Jensen, Erick Lundin and Noel Stratmoen.

Pine Island -- No one has filed; there are three openings plus a special election to fill one mid-term vacancy.

Randolph -- Two candidates have filed for three seats in District 195, which includes rural northwestern Goodhue County: Gary Moorhouse and Jason Quin Podritz.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa -- Three people have filed so far for the three seats. The candidates are Angie Bredehoft, Jason Lohman and Stephanie Miller.

The deadline to file is 5 p.m. Aug. 11 with a local district office. That day also is the primary election.