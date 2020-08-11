RED WING -- Mayor Sean Dowse told the Republican Eagle Tuesday morning that he is going to veto resolution No. 7531, which would allow nine apartment units in the former St. Joseph’s Church auxiliary building.

The former St. Joseph’s Church auxiliary building on Eight Street would be transformed into an apartment building with nine units, according to the plan the council approved Monday night.

Property owner Hank Friederichs originally requested a conditional use permit from the city to create 11 units. However, during the July 28 City Council meeting the council decided that 11 unit complex was too dense for the area and also worried that there would not be sufficient parking.

On Monday, Friederichs returned to the council with a proposal for nine units.

Council member Evan Brown voted against the project. He explained:

“My understanding was when I looked at this issue the property was actually available for zero units. And the reason I say that is because it had zero parking. So now what we’re going to do is buy another piece of property, that’s in the historic district.”

Brown added that most residents he heard from and those who spoke at the July 21 Planning Commission public hearing opposed to the project. Common concerns cited by residents were the impact on a historical neighborhood, density concerns and the aesthetics of the parking lot.

“I’ve spoken to several neighbors that have reached out, residents that have reached out, either via letters or through calls that didn’t feel as, maybe, open at the meeting to share that they were in support of this," Council member Becky Norton stated during the Aug. 10 meeting.

Norton hypothesized that if the plan were adjusted to create fewer units in the space, each with two to three bedrooms, the density would be about the same as nine, one- and two-bedroom apartments because larger apartments attract families.

Parking for residents

In Red Wing, developers are required to include two parking spaces for every apartment unit unless the city grants a request for fewer parking spaces. To ensure that the proposed apartment building had sufficient parking, Friederichs bought the adjacent property, which is the former Golden Lantern. The staff report for Monday’s meeting explains:

“The (planned unit development) includes a proposal to resubdivide the two parcels in order to create a parking lot between the two primary structures.”

The council agreed to this proposal with the addendum that 18 parking spaces will be allotted to the apartment building while five will be reserved for the Golden Lantern property.

The parking lot will be buffered from direct view from East Avenue and Eighth Street by a combination of fencing and vegetation, according to the staff report.