NEW RICHMOND - The council met for its regular meeting Monday, Aug. 10.

Financial update

The city’s second quarter saw about $3.4 million in revenue, accounting for 48% of the budget.

The revenue is a shortfall of about $255,000, but the city anticipated that and worked to offset it through a reduction of expenditures.

Both building permit revenue and room collection remained stable. The permit revenue was slightly higher than the 2019 second quarter at $158,707. Room tax collection was also slightly higher at $20,964.

The city applied for $151,000 in federal assistance to help with expenses from COVID-19, and anticipates receiving those funds next quarter.

The city has received a number of grants this year, the council heard Monday. A few include a $313,228 grant from WisDOT for Fourth Street reconstruction, a $7,440 Department of Natural Resources Forest Fire Protection Grant, more than $5,000 from the CARES Act to prepare for elections during the pandemic, $10,000 grant for the library building project and more.

Mini storage

The council approved a zoning ordinance amendment allowing mini storage businesses to operate only in Z7 industrial district. Previously a mini storage business could operate in either Z7 or Z3 multi-use corridor districts.

Planning Director Noah Wiedenfeld said the change is consistent with the city’s comprehensive plan. It opens up high value properties along North and South Knowles and Highway 64 for other commercial businesses.

Two mini storage locations that already exist in a Z7 district will be allowed to continue to operate.

Trail construction

The council approved a bid for construction of a trail connecting the Nature Center to Doar Prairie Restoration. The bid was awarded to Albrightson Excavating, Inc. for $255,214.25.

The project is part of the 2020 capital improvement plan. Half of the cost will be funded by grant funds, with the city paying for the remaining portion.

Public work surplus

A 1995 pickup, tires, barrels and more will be sold at auction after city public works identified the items as surplus.

Public Works Director Jeremiah Wendt estimated the surplus items would sell for $10,000 to $20,000 in total.