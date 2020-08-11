RED WING -- Due to a high volume of absentee ballots, Goodhue County will release only partial results after polls close today.

Brian Anderson is the director of finance for Goodhue County and he oversees local elections. Anderson told the Republican Eagle that the county will accept absentee ballots that are postmarked today and received in the mail by the close of business on Thursday.

A Red Wing election judge reported that each of the city's precincts had received more than 200 absentee ballots already as of Monday.

Final results for local elections will be available Friday morning.

The two local primary contests are:

Red Wing mayor -- Sean Dowse, Janie Farrar and Mike Wilson.

Goodhue County District 3: Keith Allen, Todd Greseth, Phillip Charles Parrish and Rod Steele.