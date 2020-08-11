Western Wisconsin voters choosing to vote in person headed to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, for the partisan primary.

Polls close at 8 p.m. Find polling place and ballot information at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/.

The RiverTown newsroom is tracking multiple contested races. We will update vote totals as they become available.

Election results are unofficial until canvassed by local boards.

3rd Congressional District

Incumbent Democrat Ron Kind is challenged by Mark Neumann. On the GOP side, Derrick Van Orden and Jessi Ebben are seeking a spot on ballots in the Nov. 3 general election.

The district covers the southwestern portion of the state, including Pierce County.

Democratic

Ron Kind (incumbent)

Mark Neumann

Republican

Derrick Van Orden

Jessi Ebben

State Senate District 10

Current state Rep. Rob Stafsholt of New Richmond is vying against Cherie Link of Somerset to run against sole Democrat candidate and incumbent Sen. Patty Schachtner in the 10th district.

The western Wisconsin district covers parts of St. Croix and Pierce counties.

Republican

Rob Stafsholt

Cherie Link

Assembly District 29

Three Republican hopefuls look to secure Rep. Rob Stafsholt's Assembly District 29 seat. The winner of the Aug. 11 primary will face the sole Democrat candidate John Rocco Calabrese in November.

The district covers part of St. Croix County including New Richmond, Hammond, Baldwin and Star Prairie.

Republican

Neil Kline

Clint Moses

Ryan Sherley

St. Croix County District Attorney

Republicans Karl Anderson and Amber Hahn look to replace current St. Croix County District Attorney Michael Nieskes. No other candidates filed for the position.

Karl Anderson

Amber Hahn

Pierce County District Attorney

Incumbent DA Sean Froelich is vying against fellow River Falls resident Halle Hatch. Both candidates are registered as Democrats; no Republican candidates filed.