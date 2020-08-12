RIVER FALLS — City Council censured one of its own Tuesday night, Aug. 11, after receiving multiple complaints from community members stemming from heated social media and email exchanges about face masks.

Council members voted unanimously to censure At-Large Alderman Ben Plunkett, citing nine complaints as well as comments he made at the July 28 council meeting directed at members of the public described in the resolution as “derogatory and unprofessional.” Plunkett abstained from the vote.

Among the submitted complaints was a copy of an email sent from Plunkett’s city email address to a community member stating: “I urge you to stop being a rancid tub of ignorant contagion and start acting like you care about the life and health of others.”

Prior to the vote, Plunkett defended his strong support for face masks and referenced a Pierce County Public Health announcement Tuesday that three residents of a River Falls senior living facility died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak there.

“The direct behavior that I was addressing is the behavior that has led to the death and spreading of contagion in our community,” Plunkett said. “People may disagree with my words; I find that they were the right words to use and I am incredibly disappointed that people threatened the city and other residents with acting in a way that causes the spread of filth and contagion and disease to other members, and that has led to the death of three people so far.”

Council members took it in turn to voice their disapproval of Plunkett’s comments toward community members.

Longtime Council member Scott Morrissette said residents expect the council to handle differences of opinion with respect and civility.

“We’ve got so many different topics right now in society that we’re dealing with, and it’s so divisive,” Morrissette said. “And I have to tell Mr. Plunkett I did not find his comments anywhere near being able to heal that divisiveness.”

The censure amounts to a severe form of public reprimand and condemnation of Plunkett’s conduct, but it does not affect his membership on the council.

Plunkett has been a vocal proponent of strict mask requirements at council meetings this summer. Council members approved a resolution July 28 recommending — but not requiring — the use of face masks in the city to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Two days later, Gov. Tony Evers issued a statewide mask mandate .

Read the censure resolution below via the Aug. 11, 2020, meeting agenda: