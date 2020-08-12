Incumbent U.S. Rep. Ron Kind fended off Mark Neumann by a wide margin in the Aug. 11, 2020, partisan primary. It appeared late Tuesday that the La Crosse Democrat will face Hager City Republican Derrick Van Orden for the Congressional District 3 seat in the Nov. 3 general election.

Van Orden had a comfortable lead over Jessi Ebben as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.

In a statement late Tuesday, Kind thanked western Wisconsin voters for their trust.

"I have a plan to combat coronavirus, rebuild Wisconsin and support our hardworking families and farmers," Kind said. "I look forward to continuing to work in a collaborative way to get things done and move our state forward.”

The district covers the southwestern portion of the state, including Pierce County.

Here's how Pierce County residents voted according to unofficial totals Tuesday night:

Democrat

Ron Kind (incumbent) — 2,749 votes

Mark Neumann — 653 votes

Republican