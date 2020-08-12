All ballots cast in person for the Red Wing mayoral race and Goodhue County District 3 race have been counted.

Results from the eight precincts in Red Wing:

Janie Farrar received 855 votes (25.96%)

Sean M. Dowse received 1,298 votes (39.4%)

Mike Wilson received 1,141 votes (34.64%)

The 11 precincts in Goodhue County’s District 3:

Phillip Charles Parrish received 68 votes (5.9%)

Keith Allen received 372 votes (32.29%)

Rod Steele received 211 votes (18.32%)

Todd Greseth received 501 votes (43.49%)

Election results will not be finalized until all absentee ballots have been counted. The Republican Eagle reported earlier that due to a high volume of absentee ballots the county does not predict to have final results until Friday morning.

The two candidates with the most votes in both races will run in the general election, which will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3.