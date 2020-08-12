NEW RICHMOND — Republican Rob Stafsholt declared victory over primary challenger Cherie Link in the state's 10th Senate District. He will go on to face sole Democrat candidate and incumbent Sen. Patty Schachtner in the Nov. 3 general election.

According to a statement issued shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11:

“It was a lively Primary Election, and I’m both humbled and encouraged to have this strong show of support from voters across the district. This seat is Republicans’ best pick-up opportunity in November, and I’m committed to leading the charge to make that victory happen.

“As I’ve met with voters across the district over the last several months, one thing is clear: Patty Schachtner represents Madison’s agenda, not Northwest Wisconsin’s interests, and she has consistently failed to lead. We must return a proven conservative leader to the Senate who knows how to get things done. I’m proud of my track record of delivering results, including 15 bills signed into law, by governors of both parties, that protect our liberties and put taxpayers first. I will continue that fight in the State Senate.”

Locally, Stafsholt led Link 6,801 votes to 3,733 in St. Croix County, while Link had a 446-391 vote lead in Pierce County, according to unofficial numbers Tuesday night.

Stafsholt currently serves as the representative from Wisconsin Assembly District 29. Three Republicans were vying to replace him on the ballot against sole Democrat candidate John Rocco Calabrese. The race was too close to call as of 11 p.m.