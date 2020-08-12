ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Legislature on Wednesday, Aug. 12, convened for its third special session this summer to again weigh whether to end a peacetime emergency in place to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Tim Walz in March issued the emergency to expand the state's "toolbox" in responding to the illness. And he has since ramped up Minnesota's testing capacity, created surge access to intensive care beds and ventilators, set a moratorium on evictions, funded food shelves and let the state build up protective equipment.

Much to the frustration of Republican lawmakers and business owners, however, the emergency has also allowed the governor to temporarily close schools, restaurants and businesses in an effort to slow the disease's spread.

Republicans in two prior special sessions have tried to end the emergency, with no success, and they argued lawmakers have a closer ear to the ground in their districts and should inform the state's pandemic response. The Senate on a 36-31 vote advanced the resolution Wednesday.

"We know a lot more about this now, it's still a serious virus but the emergency side is over," Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said. "If things change in the late fall the governor could call back the emergency powers, but right now, members, I think it's in the people's best interest in Minnesota that we remove the emergency powers and the legislative branch work equally with the governor."

Both chambers of the Legislature must agree to end a proposed 30-day extension of the peacetime emergency. And the DFL-led House of Representatives has said it would vote down the proposal, allowing another month-long extension of the governor's expanded executive powers. That chamber was set to take up the resolution Wednesday afternoon.

“The emergency continues,” House Speaker Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, told reporters Wednesday morning, noting the governor can act more nimbly than the divided Legislature. “The pandemic is not done in our country yet, we need to get control of the virus.”

The move comes as the Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday reported another 470 had tested positive for COVID-19 and 12 more Minnesotans died from the illness. Minnesota and 48 other states had similar emergencies in place that allowed them to draw down federal disaster funds to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and deploy the National Guard.